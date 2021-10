The Lone Star College Board of Trustees will remain one trustee short until at least December when the board will vote to fill the seat with an approved applicant. Former trustee Linda Good filled the district seven seat, which covers the Conroe area and most of Montgomery County, for 11 years before moving out of the district last July. She was first elected in 2010, winning her seat against an incumbent. She served as board chair from 2014 to 2016 and won her re-election campaign in 2016.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO