Mount Sinai launches new Department of AI and Human Health

YORK – The Department of Human Services (DHS) continues their focus on improving maternal health by joining WellSpan Health and Representative Carol Hill-Evans to highlight the Wolf Administration’s leadership in developing best practices to support the health system’s work to improve screenings, follow-up, and use of treatment for perinatal depression. WellSpan York is one of 16 hospitals participating in the enhanced screening process using the framework established by Pennsylvania’s Perinatal Quality Collaborative (PQC), a partnership led by DHS and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, focused on improving identification and care for patients experiencing perinatal depression during or after pregnancy. Acting Secretary Snead says, “Pregnancy and the postpartum period are times of great joy and great change. With this change can come stress, fear, and anxiety that can fuel feelings of depression and isolation and invasive thoughts. Alarmingly, nearly 60 percent of pregnancy-associated deaths happen between 42 days and one year after giving birth. Pennsylvania mothers deserve more which is why DHS is taking a close look at maternal health practices.”

YORK, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO