Baxter County, Arkansas authorities investigate murder-suicide

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent out around 5:46 a.m. after a woman called saying she had shot her husband then shot herself.

A deputy went to the home at 805 Buford Road and found a man and a woman dead in the bedroom from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say other relatives at the home found the bodies after they had forced entry into the locked bedroom just before the deputy arrived on the scene.

The husband and wife have been identified as 43-year-old James Wilmans and 52-year-old Marcy Wilmans.

Authorities say the bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to confirm the cause of death.

