As more and more attention gets paid to the environmental hazards of PFAS [per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances] and PFOS [perfluorooctane sulfonic acid] chemicals, especially in drinking water, Congress is considering several different approaches to remediate the problem. One of them that's already passed the House would use the Environmental Protection Agency's existing Superfund program to regulate the contaminants and order cleanups. And while the approach might seem fairly straightforward, our next guest argues it's more likely to lead to years of litigation than actual environmental cleanup. Philip Comella leads the environment and energy practice group at the law firm Freeborn & Peters. He wrote an article a few weeks back arguing that Superfund is the wrong tool for the job, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO