How celebrities, notable figures finished at the 2021 Boston Marathon

A 'Spotlight' star was among the famous faces running the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday.

"Spotlight" actor Brian d'Arcy James finished the 2021 Boston Marathon in 3:30:22. CBS Boston/Screenshot

Among the sea of runners participating in the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, you may spot a few familiar faces.

A number of celebrities and notable figures are participating in today’s race, including one of the stars of the movie “Spotlight,” a former NASCAR driver, and a former Patriots player.

Here are the finishing times for the bold-faced names running the 2021 Boston Marathon.

Brian d’Arcy James (3:30:02)

Actor Brian d’Arcy James, best known for his role in “Spotlight,” for originating the role of King George III in “Hamilton,” and for playing Shrek in “Shrek: The Musical,” finished the 2021 Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 3:30:22, averaging an 8:02 mile time. The actor was participating in his first-ever Boston Marathon after earning a qualifying time at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.

“You can tell I’m a good actor because right now I really want to throw up,” he joked during an interview with WBZ anchor David Wade near the finish line.

James Develin (4:27:17)

Former Patriots fullback James Develin finished the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday with an unofficial time of 4:27:17, averaging 10:12 per mile. Develin ran to raise money for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, a charity started by former Patriots lineman Joe Andruzzi to help raise money for cancer patients and their families.

“It was a surreal experience, honestly,” Develin told WBZ. “I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first experience at the marathon, and it was absolutely awesome from Mile 1 to 26.2”

Heather Jenson (6:34:53)

Ftness blogger Heather Jenson, perhaps best known for her role in the “Quest for Kona” documentary series on NBCSN, finished the 2021 Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 6:34:53, with a pace of 15:04 per mile.

Andrew Kaczynski (4:07:25)

Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign with their daughter, Francesca. – Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski

CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski finished his first Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 4:07:25, with a 9:27 mile pace. Kaczynski and his wife, Rachel Ensign, moved to Boston when their six-month-old daughter, Francesca, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. In memory of Francesca, who passed away in December 2020, the couple has raised more than $1.3 million in support of the Infant Brain Tumor Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Francesca was a real person, and she’s always going to be a baby to me,” Kaczynski told Boston.com. “Her life definitely mattered, and I want to make sure it matters — that’s part of the legacy I want her to leave, is that she is leaving her fund at Dana-Farber … and can help fund brain tumor research, even if it’s just incremental, to make better outcomes for other kids. That would be such a strong legacy for her to leave behind.”

Chris Nikic (6:01:22)

ESPY-award-winning athlete Chris Nikic made history in 2020 by becoming the first Ironman triathlete with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman. For his first Boston Marathon, Nikic finished with a time of 6:01:22, good for a 13:47 mile pace.

“It’s such an amazing day,” Nikic told WBZ. “I mean, when I tackled those hills, it was tough, but I knew that I could make it.”

Danica Patrick (4:01:21)

Former NASCAR and Indy Car driver Danica Patrick finished the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 4:01:21, with a pace of 9:13 per mile. Running alongside her sister, Brooke, Patrick ran the race to raise money for the Light Foundation, a non-profit founded by former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light and his wife that “helps young people develop the skills, values, and mindset to create a productive future.”

“She’s a champ,” Patrick said of her sister, in an interview with WBZ. “We Patricks do hard things. She gave birth without any drugs, I drove 200 miles an hour. That’s just how we’re built.”