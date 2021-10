CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they say has not been in contact with her family since Sunday, Oct. 10. The department shared a photo of 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin, saying she last spoke with her family around 2 p.m. that day. According to police, Baldwin's family has been unable to contact her since then. Her car was also found abandoned along the southbound lanes of I-85 near Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.

