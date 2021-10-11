CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Support an accessible space for the future of our community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m writing today to urge town voters to approve the warrant article that would preserve the Decas Elementary school as a community center for the future of Wareham. For me a community center is a personal story: I grew up in Berkshire County in a town a bit smaller than Wareham and my family was working class poor. My parents often worked shifts that carried on after school, so I spent most afternoons at the community center playing basketball with my friends. I spent entire summer days making art or learning woodworking. I learned how to change the oil in a car with my Cub Scout troop in the driveway. I tried out for Youth Soccer on the fields in the back.

