CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Review: Season 2 Keeps Its Charms While Expanding for Even More Meaningful Stories

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMLz2_0cNu7U9s00

Last year’s reboot of Ann M. Martin’s “ The Baby-Sitters Club ” was a TV highlight, not only for capturing and conveying pure delight but for giving audiences warmth and familiarity during a difficult time. It would have been easy for creator Rachel Shukert to rest on that goodwill. Instead, Season 2 of the Netflix original series is just as heartfelt, fun, and charming as Season 1 while simultaneously growing along with its characters.

In Season 1, the series already laid the foundation by creating the club itself and the central conflicts that would necessitate the club’s impact on its characters. With that being over and done with, Season 2 had two roads to take: Focus on what worked and keep the club in the forefront, or throw the club deep into the background to establish more individualized plots for the various characters. Well, surprise! Shukert and crew capably walk both roads, finding more time for the members while reiterating why the club is their lifeline.

Because of that, there isn’t an overarching plot that runs through the entire series outside of opening and closing the season with club president Kristy (Sophie Grace) dealing with her mother’s new marriage to the wealthy Watson (Mark Feuerstein) and the Thomas-Brewer clan coming into their own. That being said, it’s amazing to use that conflict as bookends for the season to show how much these young women grow in a short span of time. Grace continues to prove she’s a talented find, properly handling Kristy’s take-charge attitude but also her desire to please. The season finale, involving Kristy and a person from her past, illustrates the depth of Grace’s talent.

It’s also great to see a blended family plotline develop so organically. Feuerstein really makes Watson a nerdy goof who truly cares for his wife, Elizabeth (Alicia Silverstone), Kristy, and her siblings. The finale, without getting into it too much, brings that love together in a way that feels earned and natural. There’s an added plot about Elizabeth and Watson considering having another baby that’s similarly dealt with in a mature manner, without becoming too complex for the predominately young audience.

The addition of two new members, Mallory (Vivian Watson) and Jessi (Anais Lee) round out the rest of the core sitters this season, and each actress nails what makes their roles memorable. Mallory comes from a large family and her main episode, paired up with everyone’s favorite funky artist Claudia (Momona Tamada), shows her hilarious (if incredibly grating) attempts to look cool amongst the girls. Jessi is a ballet dancer struggling to balance her desire to succeed with just being a kid. Because each character is new, their welcome introduction feels grounded while the other sitters move off into their own individual journeys.

Outside of Kristy, we see Stacey (Shay Rudolph) continue to struggle with her diabetes in “Stacey’s Emergency.” Mary Anne (Malia Baker) copes with having a new boyfriend. And Claudia deals with a traumatic life event. All three characters carry charming episodes, but “Claudia and the Sad Good-bye,” the penultimate episode before the finale, will certainly bring on the waterworks. Spoilers aside, it’s a compelling episode not only for exploring Claudia’s own response to sadness, but continuing to propel the LGBTQ concept that was laid out with Mary Anne and the trans girl she babysat last year. Let’s just say, if you read some queer coding into Martin’s book, you’ll see where the series goes.

With the girls growing into their own, it’s wonderful seeing the scripts utilize the adult characters just as much. Marc Evan Jackson and Jessica Elaina Eason prove equally fun to Feuerstein and Silverstone, as Richard Spier, Mary Anne’s dad, and Sharon Porter, Dawn’s (Xochitl Gomez), respectively. They’re also working on blending families — in a fun episode that turns Dawn and Mary Anne into the Odd Couple — but Jackson is just perfect as the awkward dad who doesn’t know how to talk to his teenage daughter. Like the kids, the adults often have moments where they have little clue on what to do, whether that’s planning for a new baby or trying to navigate a boyfriend. The humor comes through as so genuine that it’s almost a shame each episode is little more than half an hour.

If you’ve grown up with the books, you know where the plot is headed, but the journey is just as fun. And if you grew up with the 1990 series there might be a pretty significant Easter egg that will bring tears to your eyes. Either way, this series continues to elicit smiles, no matter what. “The Baby-Sitters Club” Season 2 is just as cute as Season 1. It also marks a mature turning point, utilizing the club as not just a money-making venture but a space for these brilliant young women to come into their own.

Grade: B

“The Baby-Sitters Club” Season 2 premieres Monday, October 11 on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

CBS Sitcom 'Ghosts' Takes Its Time Finding Own Charming Voice Outside British Original: TV Review

As far as hangout sitcoms go, throwing a misfit group of ghosts from completely different time periods together in one crumbling old house is a smart way to get new mileage out of a time-worn concept. It’s no wonder that CBS, by way of former “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, seized the opportunity to use this premise, which is as fantastical as it is economical. As originally conceived for the BBC by a collection of “Horrible Histories” writers, “Ghosts” made room for screwball comedy and jokes ranging from extremely silly to unexpectedly profound. (If you haven’t already, you can see it for yourself now on HBO Max. In reimagining the series for American television, Port and Wiseman strive to tap into the alchemy that made the original so immediately compelling.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Get To Know The Baby-Sitters Club's Newest Star Kyndra Sanchez (Exclusive)

The young actress is a new face on season two of The Baby-Sitters Club and we are getting to know more about her and introducing her to fans of the Netflix series. Kyndra is taking on the role of Dawn Schafer, a strong Latina girl who is an activist for the environment and wants to make a difference. If you didn’t know, Xochitl Gomez originally played the role in season one, but had to exit the show due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming Doctor Strange movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Season 2

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 is still sweetness incarnate. Netflix’s modern adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s seminal book series follows a group of enterprising young friends as they navigate the stress of managing their homegrown baby-sitting business with the pressures of growing up. Season 2 introduces two new younger members to the group: insecure striver Mallory Pike (Vivian Walker) and poised ballerina Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee). The older girls suddenly find themselves acting as mentors while juggling new crushes, heartaches, and dilemmas. As always, The Baby-Sitters Club argues that kindness has the power to cut through all struggles. Our beloved Stoneybrook tweens once more learn that as long as they’ve got each other’s backs, they can tackle anything in their path.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Baby-Sitters Club Recap: The Schafer Administration

Our dear, sweet, fashionable Claudia Kishi is having a time, isn’t she? She’s upset because she feels like no one takes her seriously, she has to put up with more Mallory Pike than usual (which we all get is a real burden, that child will not stop talking about her horse fiction, and I’m sorry, but she is no Tina Belcher), and Janine is her sister. That last thing is just a fact of life that Claudia will need to get over, but still, it is certainly not making her week any easier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malia Baker
Person
Mark Feuerstein
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Ann M. Martin
Person
Sophie Grace
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Refinery29

Malia Baker On Why Grown-Ass Women Are Obsessed With The Baby-Sitters Club

When Vancouver actress Malia Baker scored the role of Mary Anne Spier in the Netflix reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club she couldn’t have been more psyched. “Mary Anne is always the character I related to in the books,” says Baker, 14, of the shy, super-organized BSC secretary who was white (along with four of the other BSC members) in the original Ann M. Martin series. Nextlix’s decision to inject Stoneybrook with some much needed diversity is one of the things that excited Baker most about the project, which premiered last summer in the middle of the pandemic (and scored seven daytime Emmy noms). Season two (premiering on Netflix on Monday) will bring more feel-good stories about friendship, first love, and teenage entrepreneurialism. Here Baker talks to Refinery29 about why the show has been a hit with 20 and 30-somethings, her passion for activism, and having her first kiss (ever!) in front of the cameras.
TV SERIES
ourcommunitynow.com

'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?

Fire burn and cauldron bubble ... October is here! Are you craving all things witchy? In case you missed it, Charmed, classic late '90s show starring Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, Hollie Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan as powerful witchy sisters, rebooted in 2018 with a diverse cast and socially conscious messaging in line with current events. The third season aired on the CW on January 24. With the approach of Halloween, if you're looking into some witchy shows to watch here's our review of it.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baby Sitters Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vulture

The Baby-Sitters Club Recap: Mrs. Ramsey, Our Hero

Jessi Ramsey, one of the newest BSC officers, is center stage in this episode. Or, rather, isn’t center stage, and that’s the problem she’s grappling with throughout. Ahead of this Jessi-focused episode, we knew a few things about her: She’s best friends with Mallory Pike (I will withhold commentary because I am changing), she has appalling taste in snack food (green juice? Come on!), she lives up to the “goal-oriented warrior” title she was given during the personality-quiz exercise (she is expertly juggling a lot!), and this child fucking loves ballet. She loves it! To see a sixth-grader so focused and passionate about something is — well, add her to the list of tiny humans on this show who are showing up adult humans. It would be obnoxious if those tiny humans weren’t so kind and inspiring!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

We're Here and The Baby-Sitters Club Return, The Voice Prepares for Battle

HBO's unscripted series We’re Here and Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club return today for their sophomore seasons, while The Voice kicks off this season's battle rounds. Also: Dancing with the Stars celebrates Disney’s greatest heroes, Seinfeld settles into a new home on basic cable, and leave it to 9-1-1 to wreak havoc on a homecoming parade. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES
columbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Evolution Theatre’s Sweet and Charming ‘Story of My Life’

This past weekend, Evolution opened a lovely production of Neil Bartram (music and lyrics) and Brian Hill’s (book) Broadway musical The Story of My Life, directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger. This production finds Joe Bishara returning to the role he crafted for the regional premiere in 2012: Thomas Weaver, best-selling...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

The Baby-Sitters Club Finale Recap: Which Girl Makes a Life-Changing Decision? — Plus, Grade the Episode!

Stoneybrook revives its long-dormant Baby Parade in The Baby-Sitters Club‘s Season 2 finale, giving the BSC members a perfect opportunity to show off both their creative (looking at you, Claudia!) and kid-wrangling talents. Because could there be a group of middle-schoolers more perfectly poised to pull off an excellent float featuring all of their favorite charges? You’d think, right? But the girls’ project is an unmitigated disaster, from the muddled concept to the armhole-missing costumes to the papier-maché that doesn’t quite dry in time for the event. Even worse, the BSC members — normally so harmonious — can’t come together on...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy