When the New York Rangers sent Vitali Kravtsov to Hartford yesterday, the assumption was that he would be going just for a few days and it was because Chris Drury was trying to figure out what to do with his waivers-eligible players destined to go to the Wolf Pack. Boy, were we wrong. Kravtsov has refused to report and is likely facing a suspension. It looks like his days as a Ranger are over.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO