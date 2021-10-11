CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

School Photo – RETAKES

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

Our school has scheduled photo retakes for October 19th. Students will receive a proof of their school picture (the photo taken last week) soon. Photos can be viewed and ordered online at mylifetouch.com. Use Picture Day I.D. EVTBSDQFQ.

salmonbayk8.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
seattleschools.org

Picture Retakes Weds 10/6!

Students bring your print packet that you used to order already OR $5 for a new ID. If you haven’t taken your picture at all you can come to this event! Rowland Studio will have name cards for those students who still haven’t been photographed (no need to bring anything, just say you’re coming for make-ups).
VISUAL ART
newscenter1.tv

Meadowbrook Elementary first grader wins Back to School photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City student’s photo just earned his school some extra spending money. To celebrate the new school year, NewsCenter1 along with the Elks Theater and other local sponsors, held a Back to School photo contest. Shutter-bugs submitted photos of their little scholars to be featured...
RAPID CITY, SD
seattleschools.org

October 13 SAT and PSAT Testing Info

8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. PSAT in Advisory. 12:50 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. Advisory (Asynchronous Learning/SEL/Naviance) Following testing on Wednesday, students will be served lunch and then asked to attend Advisory for the final 90 minutes of the day. Our regular dismissal time that day will be at 2:20 p.m.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Photo#Salmon Bay School
seattleschools.org

Picture Re-take Day

Picture re-take day is scheduled for October 26 after morning testing. Students who were absent on picture day or those who ordered photos and are unhappy with their image may have their photo re-taken. Students should bring the unwanted photos on re-take day and give to the photographer when it’s...
PHOTOGRAPHY
seattleschools.org

School Supply List

These items are a list that are recommended for students to have the first day of school. If you cannot afford to purchase items, we will always ensure that your student has the necessary materials to be successful in school. If you are able to buy extra to donate to students who may not be able to afford them, that is appreciated as well.
EDUCATION
seattleschools.org

P.E. Newsletter

It has been fun to be in the gym together with students. My goal is to provide all students the learning to develop enjoyment and appreciation for movement. Together, we lay the groundwork with knowledge and skills development, for a lifetime of physical activity & health. Students are encouraged to...
EDUCATION
seattleschools.org

Latest Principal News

McClure’s Mural Project- So. Cool. Through the efforts of McClure’s Racial Equity Team and our Creative Arts Advantage team, we are moving forward this year with McClure’s Mural Project!. What is the mural project?. We are working with a local artist group to create a social justice themed mural. ALL...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
nonpareilonline.com

PHOTOS: Bellevue East High School homecoming parade

Bellevue East High School and the surrounding community came out in full force on Sept. 29 for its annual homecoming parade. Third place -- Bellevue East volleyball. Second place -- Student council and homecoming court. First place and homecoming parade champions -- Bellevue East girls basketball.
BELLEVUE, IA
South Pasadena News

PHOTOS: SPHS Color Day | New Dawn for School Spirit Celebration

The annual Color Day, typically reserved for the South Pasadena High School indoor gymnasium, took a turn for the bigger — and possibly better — by relocating the celebration which allows students to compete, dance, cheer, and display their Tiger pride by making and wearing orange and black costumes, the SPHS school colors.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Huron Daily Tribune

Photos: Manistee High School enjoys full slate of homecoming activities

MANISTEE — Manistee High School hosted its first homecoming dance since 2019 on Saturday, and students were once again able to experience the full gamut of spirit week activities after the coronavirus pandemic forced the school to offer a more limited homecoming week in 2020. The classes competed throughout the...
MANISTEE, MI
seattleschools.org

Oct. 13, Free SAT and PSAT for All Students

On Wednesday, October 13th, Seniors take in-school SAT, Juniors and Sophomores take in-school PSAT, and Freshmen have late arrival. 1:30 PM – 2:30 PMMentorshipMentorshipMentorshipMentorship. Students should try to get a good night’s rest before the test and they are encouraged to bring:. #2 pencils. a graphing or scientific calcluator. snacks.
EDUCATION
seattleschools.org

SPS Website Artist and Native Carver

During user experience interviews conducted for the SPS website redesign, families shared their hope was that the new design would better represent our community with imagery and icons. One solution to answer this request has been the incorporation of Northwest Coast Native art as part of the overall design theme. The design is visible in several key locations and pages across the district and all school websites.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

School cancels Halloween parade because event ‘marginalises people of colour’

An elementary school in Seattle has cancelled its annual Halloween parade this year as the event “marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday”.The Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School’s racial equity team decided to cancel the “Pumpkin Parade”, where students dress up in Halloween costumes, after deliberating for five years. Parents were told about their decision on 8 October through a newsletter.“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalises students of colour who do not celebrate the holiday. Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place," a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson told KTTH...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy