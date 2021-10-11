Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria to Star in YA Adaptation ‘Aristotle and Dante’

Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria will star in a film adaptation of the young adult story Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe , which has Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer.

Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales will play the titular heroes, with Veronica Falcón, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro also joining the cast. The movie will serve as the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.

The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.

The film is being financed by Limelight, the outfit behind Palm Springs , which will also produce alongside 3Pas Studios and Big Swing Productions, in association with Boies Schiller Entertainment. Along with Miranda, Valerie Stadler, Kyra Sedgwick, Ben Odell and Derbez will produce, with 5000 Broadway Productions, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. David Boies and Zack Schiller are executive producing, with CJ Barbato co-producing.

