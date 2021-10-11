CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New vs. Used Access Equipment

By Ellise Carpenter
creambmp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main factor you’ll have to consider when buying access equipment is certainly whether to go for new or used products. Both options come with their unique advantages and disadvantages, so deciding between them can be a daunting task. Therefore, in this article, we’ll compare the differences between new and...

creambmp.com

Comments / 0

Related
dcvelocity.com

Forming Custom Access Solutions with Prefab Equipment Platforms

As companies grow, their facilities can change drastically with it. And with this development can often come growing pains for companies, frequently requiring large equipment and machine installations to meet demand. As such, a manufacturing facility can change a lot over a decade or more (for instance). And although the new piece of equipment helps increase production, there might not be many solutions readily available to access it for repairs or maintenance. Temporary access solutions can serve the short term but can be impractical if regular upkeep is required.
ECONOMY
rubbernews.com

Wallace introduces new CSR testing equipment

PITTSBURGH—Wallace Instruments is helping to take the guesswork out of seal testing. The Surry, England-based company introduced its WAC11 Mk5 testing equipment, designed to more accurately measure compression stress relaxation characteristics of rubber seals, O-rings and gaskets. CSR testing, Wallace said, is becoming a standard for durability specifications for a...
ECONOMY
lawnandlandscape.com

Yanmar Compact Equipment adds 4 new dealers

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Yanmar Compact Equipment announces the addition of four new dealers and a total of 15 new locations to its network. Joining as new dealers are Mid Country Machinery with one location in Syracuse, New York; Woburn, Massachusetts-based Woodco Machinery with three locations in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island; Livonia, Michigan-based Alta Equipment Company with three locations in Michigan and three in south Florida; and Quality Equipment and Parts with one location in Lake City, Florida. An existing dealer partner, Carrollton, Texas-based ROMCO Equipment Co., also added 3 new locations in Texas.
ECONOMY
dixonpilot.com

What To Know Before Buying New Lab Equipment

Buying new equipment for your laboratory can be a long process of researching, saving, and choosing what’s best to invest in. It can also be an expensive process, so understanding what to know before buying new lab equipment is important to making the right financial choice, too. Whether you’re shopping for a professional laboratory or a university setting, keep these considerations in mind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Eurogamer.net

New database for gaming accessibility launches

A new database for gaming accessibility has been launched, allowing players to make informed choices based on accessibility options. Discussions around accessibility are becoming more open, with Sony promoting the abundance of features present in the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine highlighting assist features.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Quickly Access Sites in Safari on a Mac Using Pinned Tabs

Safari, the default web browser across all Apple devices, is a pretty decent yet underrated browser. Since its release in 2003, Apple has continuously updated Safari with efficiency in mind to ensure that users have the best internet experience. One of the most basic customizations that you can do in...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Smile Updates ‘TextExpander’ With New UI and Improved Accessibility

Smile, the developer of the TextExpander productivity app, has announced TextExpander 7.0. The latest update significantly enhances the user experience, improving performance and broadening accessibility within the app. TextExpander 7.0 wraps these changes in a whole new, streamlined look and feel. A fresh and refined user interface includes a more unified user experience, updates to snippet suggestions, as well as enhanced responsiveness and functionality. Updated conflict management helps users ensure the right snippets expand when needed. TextExpander users will notice the upgraded search feature, which helps them to find the right snippets faster. In addition to improved functionality, the latest update makes TextExpander more accessible to all. Beyond improvements to appearance settings and keyboard navigation, the latest version revises the app layout and improves the design for screen reader compatibility.
CELL PHONES
Beta News

New software streamlines customer access management

As more customers use apps and online portals, businesses need to ensure that these day-to-day interactions that are both inviting and secure. However, developers often lack the expertise to incorporate CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) into their applications. WSO2 is addressing this challenge with today's introduction of its next-generation identity as a service (IDaaS) solution, Asgardeo.
SOFTWARE
ptonline.com

New Plastics Equipment and Consumables Supplier Launches

Formerly Plastics Solutions Inc., the newly created Globeius Inc. (Miami, Fl.) has expanded with new products, personnel and geographical coverage, exhibiting for the first time at Amerimold 2021. Headquartered in Miami, Globeius is the new name of the well-known manufacturer’s representative organization Plastics Solutions Inc.—a company that has served the...
MIAMI, FL
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21 Expands Into Hot New Category

The fast-fashion chain is expanding from its roots in apparel and accessories as it aims to grow its customer base. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
federalnewsnetwork.com

Use the cloud for frictionless identity and access management

Whether it’s zero trust specifically for improving cybersecurity, generally agencies need solid and up-to-date identity and access management systems. So-called IDAM systems should incorporate two-factor authentication, incorporate cloud connections for applications hosted off-premises, and allow for secure, single sign-on so as not to make life difficult for end users. “Over...
TECHNOLOGY
MedCity News

Health2047’s new company plans to use AI, research access to improve clinical decision making

Health2047, the innovation subsidiary of the American Medical Association, has launched a startup that develops augmented intelligence technologies to support clinical decision making. Called RecoverX, the startup creates technologies that leverage research, medical charts, patient conversations and test results to provide evidence-based clinical insights and suggested actions for clinicians in...
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Contempora Solves the Apparel Industry’s Need for High-Quality Knit Fabrics

Founded in 1972, Contempora is an employee-owned circular knit company based in Lumberton, N.C. Starting as a contract knitter, it has evolved into a premier knit fabric manufacturer in the United States. Today, with more than 200 machines and a capacity of over 3 million pounds per month, Contempora continues to evolve and grow to support the success of their customers. Contempora’s vast product line is composed of single- and double-knit constructions in gauges ranging from coarse to ﬁne, and since 2015, the company has purchased 55 knitting machines. These investments have increased capacity by over 25 percent, while reducing energy...
APPAREL
mspoweruser.com

Xbox introduces new accessibility updates

To celebrate the disability community, Microsoft has released a suite of Xbox updates to make gaming on Xbox more accessible than ever before. The core feature brought in by this update answers the disability communities’ long asked question of “how do I know which games I can play?” as Microsoft has introduced “game accessibility feature tags” for the Microsoft Store on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft unveils host of new accessibility features for Xbox

Including store tags, new colour filters, and more. Microsoft has announced an expansive set of new accessibility features coming to Xbox during its latest Xbox Accessibility Showcase. The full 40-minute showcase is well worth a watch, featuring developer interviews and player insights across a wide range of accessibility issues, but...
VIDEO GAMES
Grand Forks Herald

Total Skin gets upgrades with new location and equipment

Total Skin Dermatology and Aesthetics in Grand Forks has moved to a new location at 4571 S. Washington St. The business provides dermatology, medical and wellness services. Dermatology is the medical study of treating skin, hair and nails. It covers a wide variety of conditions, and Total Skin treats many of them including acne, alopecia, cysts, eczema, lupus and more.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy