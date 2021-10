The Notre Dame football team has revamped its offensive line, and the expectation is for better play throughout the rest of the 2021 season. During their last time out, the Notre Dame football team had an interesting grouping for most of the 32-29 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies. For starters, Joe Alt was named the starting left tackle for the Irish, a move that looks to be permanent, after a stellar performance in primetime.

