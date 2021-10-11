Overcoming obstacles: The Gospel According to Jerry
Somewhere in the late ’60s or early ’70s an African American gentleman named Arthur Edington expressed an interest in joining the Toastmasters Club that I was involved in. I was pleased to be one of his sponsors, and while I knew it was customary in these times that local civic clubs were white male only, I felt Toastmasters was a more accepting platform, because we practiced and offered speeches on eclectic and controversial subjects.mountainx.com
