CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Overcoming obstacles: The Gospel According to Jerry

By Jerry Sternberg
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere in the late ’60s or early ’70s an African American gentleman named Arthur Edington expressed an interest in joining the Toastmasters Club that I was involved in. I was pleased to be one of his sponsors, and while I knew it was customary in these times that local civic clubs were white male only, I felt Toastmasters was a more accepting platform, because we practiced and offered speeches on eclectic and controversial subjects.

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gospel#Volunteers#Food Deserts#Poverty#Charter Schools#The Toastmasters Club#Toastmaster#African Americans#The W C Reid Center#Career Center#Green Opportunities#Covid#Youthbuild
CNN

Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump, gets pension back

(CNN) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had been fired hours before his retirement as then-President Donald Trump's political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire and to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy