Haunted houses in West Virginia to visit this spooky season

By Sam Kirk
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8qBU_0cNu5jWJ00

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — It’s spooky season! Here are some places you can get your spooky fix in West Virginia.

Haunted houses in north central West Virginia

C & D Bunner Family Spook Yard Haunt – This Fairmont yard haunt has a maze and over 20 different themed spooky rooms and areas. This is the haunt’s 6th year of operation.

The spook yard is open for regular night on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On the regular nights, everyone is welcome. Admission is by donation with recommended donations set at $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-11 and free for children under 6. On these nights, the haunt gives out color-coded glow sticks indicating how much you want to be scared.

For an extra dose of scare, those 12 and older can visit on ‘Fright Night’ which takes place on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 2141 N Bunner Ridge Road in Fairmont, West Virginia

Good grief! 7 places you can search for a Great Pumpkin in West Virginia

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum – The famous lunatic asylum in Weston is considered one of the most haunted places in West Virginia. The asylum offers a number of haunting experiences and packages, especially in October, including the Delirium (Haunted House), flashlight tours, paranormal tours and overnight Ghost Hunting. Prices range from $10 to $100 depending on the activity. For the full list of packages and options, visit the Tans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum website .

This spooky season, all guests to the asylum are required to wear a mask.

Location: 71 Asylum drive in Weston, West Virginia

Other haunted houses in West Virginia

Infernum In Terra Haunted Attraction – This ‘Hell on Earth’ haunted house is located in Wheeling. The haunt is open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be open the Friday and Saturday after Halloween if you didn’t get enough fright in October.

General admission is $15 and the Inferno Pass is $25 and lets bypass the line and gives you 10% off in the gift shop. For more information visit the Infernum website or Facebook page .

Location: 4302 Jacob St in Wheeling, West Virginia

Haunted Dream – This Petersburg haunt offers haunted houses and escape rooms and some evenings it also has a concession stand. You can visit the haunt every Friday and Saturday in October from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is by donation only with a recommended donation of $10 per person.

Face coverings are required for admission.

Location:  250 Ivy Ln in Petersburg, West Virginia

Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm – If you prefer an outdoor scare, this haunted farm in Lewisburg might be for you. The Miller Manor on the farm claims to be the site of killings and torturings. The haunt gives you a chance to explore the farm and manor and a daily Nightmare Parade.

This year, you can visit the farm on October 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold until 10 p.m. each day. General admission is $18 per person, and fast passes are available for $30. Children under 5 are free. For more information, visit the Miller’s Nightmare website or Facebook page .

Location: 260 Cabin View Lane in Lewisburg, West Virginia

Fishermen spot river monster in the West Fork River – Paranormal W.Va.

Fright Nights – This haunted event located at Glade Springs Resort has five different haunted experiences. The haunt is open on Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Halloween night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a special ‘Lights Out’ event. Tickets for Fright Night are $28. This haunted house is not recommended for children under the age of 13. For more information, visit the Fright Night website or Facebook page .

Location: 175 Mountain Laurel Rd in Daniels, West Virginia

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

