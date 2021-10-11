CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Weight restriction in place on I-65 / I-70 exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has implemented a weight restriction on the I-65/I-70 exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis as part of the North Split reconstruction. The restriction began Sunday, October 10, 2021 and will be in place through November of 2022. This restriction is being implemented to reduce traffic congestion, prevent infrastructure damage and improve safety for downtown commuters and pedestrians.

shelbycountypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Traffic
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Indianapolis#Signage#I 70#Indot#I 65#Indiana State Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy