Weight restriction in place on I-65 / I-70 exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has implemented a weight restriction on the I-65/I-70 exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis as part of the North Split reconstruction. The restriction began Sunday, October 10, 2021 and will be in place through November of 2022. This restriction is being implemented to reduce traffic congestion, prevent infrastructure damage and improve safety for downtown commuters and pedestrians.shelbycountypost.com
