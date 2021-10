A high draw is a concern for connections of ante-post favourite Sunray Major after he just made the cut for the Balmoral Handicap. The lightly-raced four-year-old - a half-brother to the brilliant Kingman - crept in at the bottom of the 20-runner maximum field, but looks to be positioned on the wrong side of the course in stall 21.

