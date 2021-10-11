CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 years since Stephanie Crane’s disappearance

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been 28 years since Sandi Crane walked into the Custer County Sheriffs on Oct. 11, 1993, to report she could not find her nine-year-old daughter Stephanie.

Stephanie had just celebrated her 9th birthday on September 28, 1993, and this year she would be celebrating her 37th birthday.

She was last seen walking towards the Challis High School in 1993.

Stephanie had been bowling at Challis Lanes Bowling Alley, and the school is right across the street.

Accounts differ as to whether Stephanie was going to the high school to watch soccer practice or heading home.

Her mom reported her missing a few hours later.

Stephanie has not been seen or heard from since. A search at the time turned up no evidence.

In 1993, Stephanie's case was featured on America's Most Wanted, the television show Front Page and was also reported on by CNN.

In April of 2018, Stephanie's case was featured on the show "Disappeared." You can read about that HERE.

After Stephanie's case aired on "Disappeared," the Custer County Sheriff's Office received some leads to check into. Every lead that gets called into the Sheriff's Office gets checked into.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIIwd_0cNu5Ap000

Her case is still open and will remain open until she is found.

Stephanie has dark brown hair, and blue eyes and would be 37 this year.

If anyone believes they have information that would assist in locating Stephanie, they are encouraged to call the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 208-879-2232 or they can call the Custer County Sheriff's Office tip line at 208-879-5372 and leave a message.

You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678).

You can also send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmail.com.

