CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

House prices around Tesla gigafactory in Austin nearly double, experts say it could keep climbing

By Tahera Rahman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8vnJ_0cNu53jA00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Housing prices near Tesla’s new gigafactory have already increased, and experts say that could continue after Elon Musk announced the company’s headquarters will also be located in the area.

Musk announced the move from Palo Alto, California, to Austin during Thursday’s annual meeting with stockholders.

Newsom responds to Elon Musk’s Tesla relocation announcement

Data from real estate brokerage Redfin shows in the factory’s zip code, 78725, the median home sale price is up 44.7% over last year. The company said that’s about a 10% higher average increase than the entire Austin metro between August 2020-21.

Right now, it’s unclear if Tesla’s headquarters would be located within the new gigafactory compound or elsewhere in Austin-Travis County.

Redfin’s chief economist expects prices to keep rising.

“I think there will be a premium on being close to Tesla HQ, especially since a portion of engineering jobs will have to be in person,” said Daryl Fairweather in an email to KXAN.

What encouraged Elon Musk to move Tesla HQ to Texas

New Austinite Chez Bingham says he’s excited to be a part of Austin’s growth. He made the move after performing DJ gigs in the city for around six years.

“Every time I left Austin, I felt like a little piece of me was left behind. I love the people here, I love the energy, I love the way of life here,” said Bingham, who prefers to go by the name DJ Ferno.

He’s now working with Twelve Rivers Realty to move out of his apartment and into a house but is concerned Tesla’s headquarter move to the area may make his search harder.

“One of the neighborhoods that I was looking at, the prices have doubled in a year,” Ferno said. “I mean it’s insane, you kind of try to hold on to this horse while it’s running.”

Fairweather says a Tesla-induced price bump probably won’t be the 40%+ Austin saw during the peak of the housing market last spring, but Austin will still likely “top our lists for migration and price growth for the next decade.”

“The big trend we’re seeing is that Austin is the new Seattle, and it’s on its way to become the new San Francisco,” Fairweather explained. “It’s low taxes and warm climate are attracting highly-paid tech workers. And the more the tech industry grows in Austin, the more tech workers will want to move there.”

Ferno hopes to move into a house by the end of the year — maybe into Tesla’s neighborhood.

Tesla CEO leaves ‘entitled’ California over pandemic rules

“Anticipating the appreciation, which could be cool, you know, in two or three years you look up, and you’ve made, you’ve made some money, so, kind of looking at it with a little bit of an investment hat as well,” he said.

Growth in neighboring counties

Bastrop County, just east of Tesla’s new gigafactory, says growth has increased since the automaker announced its new factory.

Austin, neighboring counties saw significant increase in population over past decade, U.S. Census data shows

“We were seeing growth before the Tesla factory announcement, but I think that there’s been an increased interest on the east of Austin since the Tesla announcement,” said Adena Lewis, Bastrop County tourism and economic development director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RNId_0cNu53jA00
This KXAN map shows where Tesla’s new gigafactory is, in relation to Bastrop County.

“I’m getting calls from people that I thought we might get in 10 years in Bastrop County; the caliber of developer, the caliber of product,” Lewis said.

She says the county is already retraining staff to handle another anticipated increase in demand due to Tesla’s headquarters move.

Bay Area exodus: Oracle joins growing list of tech companies moving to Texas

“We always knew we’d have growth to the east of Travis County, we just weren’t quite sure that it would happen this fast,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Matt Lillywhite

Struggling To Pay Rent? Move To These Cheap Texas Cities

Texas is seeing a giant influx of people moving to the lone star state. The reason? It has a low cost of living, great weather, and affordable housing. So if you're one of the many people who think most cities throughout the U.S. are unaffordable, here are several places you should consider moving to in Texas:
HOUSTON, TX
KUTV

Renters wonder what's next as Utah housing prices keep climbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — People in Utah are reacting to a new report showing how costly and difficult it's become to buy a house in Utah, putting homeownership out of reach for more people. The State of the State’s Housing Market report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
Palo Alto, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
NEWS10 ABC

US regulators to Tesla: Why no recall?

U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Fuel Prices Expected to Keep Climbing Through the New Year

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, sending much of America into lockdown, fuel prices dropped to levels not seen in decades — in some cases, motorists paying less than $1 a gallon during late spring 2020. Now, however, with Americans again “itching” to travel, fuel prices are rising fast, with no clear end in sight.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
bizjournals

Tesla's HQ move to Austin isn't shocking, but it's game-changing, experts say

Elon Musk has been laying the groundwork since 2020 to base his startup empire in Central Texas, and with little detail provided, that's led to much speculation about his plans for the region. Economic leaders say that while the news of Tesla's HQ move to Austin isn't shocking, it will change the course of the region's relocation wins from good to great.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Austin City#House Prices#Data#Tesla Hq#Kxan#Twelve Rivers Realty
Business Insider

Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

Ark Invest analyst Sam Korus said on Monday that all-time high prices of used cars could push consumers toward adopting new technologies more quickly than expected. What Happened: The latest numbers from automobile auction company Manheim point to used car prices hitting an all-time high even as used car sales dropped 13% year over year.
BUSINESS
Inman.com

As Tesla sets its sights on Austin, listing agents near plant shift gears

With news of Tesla bringing its headquarters to Austin and a factory nearing its opening, agents are advising sellers nearby to think big. Tesla’s big move to Austin, Texas, has rankled some locals and homebuyers, who are worried the booming Texas city may be undergoing an irreversible home affordability shift.
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

Tesla China Posts Yet Another Record Delivery Number

Tesla's sales numbers for the month of September have been released by China Passenger Car Association. Once again the EV maker has posted a record delivery number. Tesla is in the process of massively expanding the company’s production capacity. According to the EV maker’s Battery Day presentation, Tesla plans to produce 20 million vehicles a year by 2030.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's German Gigafactory should start producing electric cars by the end of the year - almost 6 months later than first planned

Elon Musk said on Saturday that Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory in Germany should begin producing electric vehicles by the end of 2021, six months later than initially planned, Bloomberg first reported. The factory is scheduled to start production of Tesla's Model Y cars in November or December, Musk said during the...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory could produce EVs as soon as November

Tesla’s long-in-the-making German Gigafactory is close to manufacturing its first electric cars. As Bloomberg reports, company chief Elon Musk told those at an October 9th event that the Berlin-area factory should start production of Model Y crossovers in November or December. The challenge, as Musk explained, was bringing production up to healthy levels.
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

2K+
Followers
762
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy