The Chicago Bears were able to bring their record back to .500 with a victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday. This win put them at 2-2 on the year and second in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers. We saw Justin Fields get his second start and if you are boxscore watching, you’d think he had another rough day. Instead, he played very well and the explosive plays this team had were amazing compared to most seasons.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO