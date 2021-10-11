CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County Chamber of Commerce has yet to take an official position on adjustment to local minimum wage, but has major concerns as to the impact on small employers

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Howard County Chamber of Commerce via email blast:. Howard County Council Considers Adjustment to Local Minimum Wage. Earlier this week, Councilmembers Opel Jones and Christiana Rigby introduced “late-filed” legislation that would increase the local minimum wage. While the bill did not pass under a motion to “Suspend the Rules to Allow Introduction,” the bill (CB 82, the original bill was CB 81) has since been “pre-filed” and will be introduced at the Council Legislative Session on November 1, 2021. Public testimony will be accepted at a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021. The legislation will be up for a vote at the Council Legislative Session on Monday, December 6, 2021.

