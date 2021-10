HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of COVID cases in the county has surpassed the 10,000 mark since the pandemic began standing at 10,022. The number of current positive cases continued to fall down by 10 from Tuesday to 439. The first COVID case was reported in the county on March 20 of 2020. The highest number of positive cases came just after Thanksgiving of 2020 at 1,513. That trend fell to just nine cases July 1 of 2021 before the latest surge began in August.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO