CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lava from La Palma volcano sparks cement factory fire, pushing 2,500 people into lockdown

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLava flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island sparked a fire at a cement factory Monday, leading to at least 2,500 residents to be ordered into lockdown to protect their health, a local official said. The main danger came from the gas and smoke spewing from...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Lava 'tsunami' gushes from La Palma Volcano

Strong lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma led to further evacuations on Thursday, October 14. So far, 1,548 buildings had been destroyed. Credit: Involcan via Storyful.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Drone footage captures latest stunning eruption

Stunning drone footage has captured another eruption from the volcano on La Palma island. The Cumbre Vieja volcano first erupted on 19 September, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents. New footage, captured by the drone, shows lava exploding out of the crater in spectacular fashion, streaming down the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lava flow from Spanish island volcano likened to a tsunami

The second 4.5 magnitude earthquake in two days rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Friday, officials said, as scientists described a gushing river of molten rock from an erupting volcano as “a true lava tsunami.”The two quakes were the strongest to hit La Palma, part of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa since the volcano erupted on Sept. 19, Spain’s National Geographical Institute said.Lava rolling toward the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 300 people late Thursday, bringing the number of people forced from their homes since Tuesday to 1,200, according to the La...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Hundreds More Flee as Lava Spreads on Spain's La Palma

LA PALMA (Reuters) - Around 300 more people fled their homes early on Thursday as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano threatened to engulf another area on the Spanish island of La Palma. Emergency crews gave people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Palma#Sparks#Volcano Crisis Committee#The Volcanology Institute#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday.The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.Hard, black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island, authorities said, though most of la Palma is unaffected.The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on tourism and the cultivation of the Canary plantain.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

New Lava River From La Palma Volcano Captured by Satellite

La Palma Volcano: How Satellites Help Us Monitor Eruptions. Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, 2021, lava has burned through homes, roads, and farmlands causing mass destruction on the west part of the Canary Island of La Palma. Satellite imagery has helped authorities monitor and manage the ongoing crisis. From capturing images of the rivers of lava, to measuring gas emissions and assessing damage, the fleet of Copernicus Sentinel satellites have been providing crucial data for local teams.
ASTRONOMY
spectrumnews1.com

Lava from volcano on Spain's La Palma forces 800 to evacuate

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Hundreds of people in Spain's Canary Islands feared for their homes and property Wednesday as a new river of lava from an erupting volcano threatened another neighborhood on the island of La Palma. Island authorities ordered the evacuation of around 800 people...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Residents flee threat of new lava flow from La Palma volcano

Around 800 residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes on Spain’s La Palma island as a new lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano threatens the town in which they live. In the above video, you can see school desks being taken away in lorries, as well as small...
ENVIRONMENT
nddist.com

Cement Factory Engulfed by Lava

Last month, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma erupted for the first time in 50 years, sending ash and lava billowing into the sky in often-spectacular fashion. More than three weeks later, the volcano is still going strong: a new river of lava began after...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works

Up to 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday were ordered to stay indoors after lava from a volcano destroyed a cement works, raising fresh fears of toxic gases. La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, forcing 6,000 people from their homes as the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Spanish officials on Tuesday ordered hundreds more residents to leave their homes on La Palma in the Canary Islands, as lava continues to ooze from its volcano. La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already forced more than 6,000 people from their homes, with lava wrecking 1,200 buildings and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres) on the Atlantic island off Morocco's coast. Emergency services wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a new evacuation order had been issued "owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow". "The 700 to 800 people affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes, with their belongings and pets," the services tweeted, telling the residents to go to a meeting point in the western town of Los Llanos de Aridane.
WORLD
Reuters

Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano

LA PALMA, Spain, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings rolled down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday while a series of tremors shook the ground three weeks after the volcano erupted. There were 21 seismic movements on Sunday,...
EUROPE
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava spews from new fissures amid 'intense' activity

The active volcano on La Palma continues to spew more lava as authorities warn of "intensifying" dramatic activity. Last week, the Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open two more fissures, sending streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down towards the sea. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Glow from lava river lights up night sky

Eye-catching footage shows a glow of lava river lighting up La Palma night sky amid the volcano eruption. A new river of lava belched early Saturday from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock.
SCIENCE
abc17news.com

California highway reopens but fire still a threat to homes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A key Southern California highway closed for days because of a wildfire was reopened Thursday evening but authorities warned that flames still posed a threat to remote properties in a coastal mountain range. The Alisal Fire is 11% contained Thursday after charring more than 26 square miles in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara after it erupted Monday amid high winds. Since then, the winds have shifted but have been less intense than the first hours of the fire when flames blasted down the face of the mountain range toward the Pacific Ocean, jumped U.S. 101 and reached a beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy