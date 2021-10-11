CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Long-time Shreveport resident turns 100 Saturday, Oct. 16

By Rachael Thomas
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mrs. Fannie May is 100-years-young, or will be on Saturday, Oct. 16. May’s family is hosting a drive-by birthday party parade to celebrate the milestone. It’ll be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in front of the Galilee Family Life Center, located at 1500 Pierre Ave. Her family says May was born and raised in Frierson, but has been a resident of Shreveport for more than 70 years. During her time in Shreveport, May has been a “good citizen, a good neighbor, and an inspiration to many,” her family says.

