Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game Coming in 2022
An official Cowboy Bebop tabletop roleplaying game is on the way. Mana Project Studio and Don't Panic Games have announced that they are working on an officially licensed roleplaying game set in the world of the beloved anime Cowboy Bebop. The game will be designed by the Italian team Fumble, who previously designed the 2020 Italian Game of the Year award-winner Not The End. A Kickstarter will launch in 2022 to fund production of the game, with aims to have finished copies out to backers by the end of 2022. The launch for the game will include English, French, and Italian language versions of the game.comicbook.com
