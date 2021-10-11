CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game Coming in 2022

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official Cowboy Bebop tabletop roleplaying game is on the way. Mana Project Studio and Don't Panic Games have announced that they are working on an officially licensed roleplaying game set in the world of the beloved anime Cowboy Bebop. The game will be designed by the Italian team Fumble, who previously designed the 2020 Italian Game of the Year award-winner Not The End. A Kickstarter will launch in 2022 to fund production of the game, with aims to have finished copies out to backers by the end of 2022. The launch for the game will include English, French, and Italian language versions of the game.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Turns Wildman Inosuke Into A Wild Woman

Demon Slayer's second season has already begun, with the premiere episode focusing on the Flame Hashira Rengoku and his journeys through a tiny village that is being tormented by a speed demon with a desire to slash his way through innocent bystanders. With the current season set to retell the journey of the Mugen Train before diving into the new story of the Entertainment District Arc, expect some major events not just for Tanjiro and Rengoku, but the pig-headed Rengoku as well, with one Cosplayer imagining a brand new take on the brash swordsman.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Cast Talks Care in Adapting the Anime

Netflix is planning to show us a brand new side of the Bebop this November, with the streaming service unleashing the first season of the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop which will feature ten episodes, as well as characters that look like they were ripped straight out of the Sunrise anime. During the latest Netflix event, TUDUM, stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir, who play Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black respectively, interviewed one another while emphasizing the fact that the cast and crew wanted their love of the original series to shine through in their series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Breaks Down New Opening's Cast of Characters

Netflix will be adapting the legendary anime series Cowboy Bebop into live-action this November, and while John Cho, Danielle Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir were confirmed to be playing the main trio of bounty hunters that ride aboard the Bebop in Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black. With the latest Netflix event, TUDUM, introducing the new opening for the upcoming television series, the live-action adaptation also introduced a number of villains and colorful characters that will be brought into this new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop, showing fans a number of familiar faces from the anime.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Cast Hype What to Look Forward to in New Series

Netflix's take on Cowboy Bebop is set to arrive this November, with the live-action adaptation giving fans a new take on the world of the Bebop starring the likes of John Cho, Danielle Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir as the famous anime bounty hunters, Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black respectively. During the latest Netflix virtual event, TUDUM, the three main cast members of the series dove into a number of topics, while also expressing what fans of the original series can look forward to when it comes to their take on the anime's world.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
/Film

Cowboy Bebop Season 1: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Anime fans, rejoice! "Cowboy Bebop," the classic science-fiction neo-noir anime series, has garnered worldwide acclaim in the years since its initial run from 1998 to 1999. The property's legion of admirers have made it clear that any live-action adaptation would have a tall task ahead of it, but Netflix is tackling that challenge head-on. So far, the talent involved and the obvious care put into this project have made the results look promising. With the newest adaptation set to release in the coming weeks, we've rounded up every relevant detail for your reading pleasure. Check out everything you need to know about "Cowboy Bebop" below.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Five Reasons We Think “Cowboy Bebop” is the Next Live Action Series to Watch Out For

The Japanese are known to be one of the most talented and innovative people on the planet. Leave it to them to come up with the most advanced gadgets and technologies, or dominate the animation scene with their Japanese anime, which is made up of hand-drawn and computer animations of different kinds. Anime fans have a lot in store for them this year, as Netflix comes up with a live-action adaptation of the hit Japanese 90s anime series, Cowboy Bebop, which is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2021. Here are five reasons why we think Cowboy Bebop is the next live action series to watch out for:
COMICS
ComicBook

Legend of Korra Cosplay Awakens the Avatar's True Power

Legend of Korra may be controversial within some circles, but for most fans, they have fallen for the sequel's charm. The hit series has had a big comeback as of late which those fans believe is long overdue. And now, one of them is stepping out with their gorgeous take on Korra thanks to a special cosplay.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Italian Game#Game Designer#Mana Project Studio#Kickstarter#Japanese#Cbb
thefandomentals.com

Let’s Jam: Cowboy Bebop To Get ‘Jazzy’ TTRPG Treatment In 2022

Mana Project Studio (Cowboy Bebop: Space Serenade) and Don’t Panic Games (Journey to Ragnarok, Historia), in partnership with animation studio Sunrise, announced today a tabletop role-playing game of one of the most beloved anime of all time: Shinchiro Watanabe’s genre-busting space neo-noir Cowboy Bebop. Cowboy Bebop is one of the...
COMICS
techraptor.net

Cowboy Bebop RPG Brings The Jazz in 2022

Anime fans and tabletop players got a hint of good news recently. It appears that an announcement has come out early about an official Cowboy Bebop tabletop RPG. The news dropped in an article by Dicebreaker. It states that the company that originally worked on Cowboy Bebop, Sunrise, is planning on launching a Kickstarter campaign in 2022 to help produce an official tabletop RPG adaptation of Shinichiro Watanabe's beloved and iconic anime.
COMICS
Siliconera

Cowboy Bebop Tabletop RPG Kickstarter Campaign Launching in 2022

An official Cowboy Bebop Tabletop RPG has been announced and will be developed in partnership with the series’ animation studio Sunrise. The Paris-based tabletop game company Don’t Panic Games and Italian graphic design studio Mana Project Studio will jointly work on the TRPG. A Kickstarter campaign for the game will launch sometime in 2022. The companies plan to release the RPG towards the end of 2022. [Thanks, ANN!]
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
Anime News Network

Original Cowboy Bebop Cast Reprise Roles for Japanese Dub of Live-Action Series

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the Japanese dub of the live-action adaptation of Sunrise's Cowboy Bebop anime will feature the original anime's cast reprising their roles. Taiten Kusunoki will replace the late Unshō Ishizuka as the voice of Jet Black. Other new cast members include Masako Isobe as Mao, originally played by Kazuaki Itō, and Romi Park as Shin, whom Nobuyuki Hiyama voiced in the original anime.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy