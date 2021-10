ALLEN PARK -- Frank Ragnow has undergone successful surgery on his “stupid toe” after a frustrating 48 hours that ultimately ended his bid to play again in 2021. The Detroit Lions’ Pro Bowl center injured his toe two weeks ago in Chicago and was placed on injured reserve, but remained hopeful he could play again this season. But after a consultation with Dr. Robert Anderson, and two more losses that buried the winless Lions (0-5) in an even bigger hole, the decision was made to undergo season-ending surgery instead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO