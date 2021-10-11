CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackensack, NJ

NY Trucker Crushed, Critically Injured In Hackensack Mishap

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
A tractor-trailer driver was critically injured when he was pinned between his cab door and a bollard during a delivery in Hackensack, authorities said.

The 52-year-old driver from the Douglaston-Little Neck section of Queens had gotten out after backing the rig down a slight slope into the furniture warehouse on McKinley Street shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Hackensack Police Lt. Anthony Natale said.

He either forgot to put on the brake or it failed and the rig rolled, squeezing him between the driver's side door and the bollard, Natale said.

A worker at another site called 911 while another hopped in the cab and moved the rig, he said.

They helped responding police officers stabilize the victim before he was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

