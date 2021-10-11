CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Chiefs' Williams, Giants' Toney among best Week 6 adds

By Alex Butler
 3 days ago
Darrel Williams (pictured) is expected to start for the Kansas City Chiefs if running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire misses time due to the knee injury he sustained in Week 5. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Injuries to running backs Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire clear a path to fantasy football relevance for two of my top fantasy football waiver targets in Week 6.

Former backups Darrel Williams and Devontae Booker are now in line to take over as the lead running backs for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, respectively.

The emergence of Kadarius Toney, Barkley's Giants teammate, also makes the rookie wide receiver one of my favorite targets off the waiver wire.

Week 6 also marks the start of bye weeks. Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers players should be removed from lineups as their teams get the week off.

The waiver wire could be more competitive this week as opposing fantasy teams look to fill in the gaps of their lineups.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Calvin Ridley, tight end George Kittle and running back Alvin Kamara are among the top players out this week due to byes.

Continue to monitor your opponents' roster, as well, to keep them from adding players they could use against you in a weekly matchup.

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench in hopes they will provide value down the road.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 6:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz; RB | Darrel Williams, Devontae Booker, Alex Collins; WR | Kadarius Toney, Amon-Ra St. Brown; TE | David Njoku; D/ST | Bengals; K | Nick Folk

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Jameis Winston, Trevor Lawrence; RB | Rhamondre Stevenson; WR | Preston Williams, Michael Gallup; TE | Dan Arnold; D/ST | Chiefs; K | Greg Joseph

TOP DROPS

QB | Mac Jones; RB | Peyton Barber; WR | JuJu Smith-Schuster; TE | Maxx Williams; D/ST | 49ers; K | Evan McPherson

QUARTERBACK

This isn't a great week to add a quarterback if you need a season-long solution, but Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz are decent streaming options for Week 6.

Heinicke posted his worst game of the season in Week 5, with 248 yards, two interceptions and no touchdown passes in a Washington Football Team loss to the New Orleans Saints. He should rebound well in Week 6, when Washington hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heinicke can be used as a streaming starter if you are in a league with at least 14 teams. He should throw at least two touchdown passes.

Wentz gets a juicy Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, but should only be used if you are desperate and your normal starter is on a bye. I expect at least two touchdown tosses from Wentz in this AFC South division face off.

RUNNING BACK

Darrel Williams is my top waiver wire priority for Week 6. The Kansas City Chiefs backup is expected to start at running back while starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire recovers from the knee injury he sustained in Week 5. Williams could earn multiple starts during Edwards-Helaire's hiatus.

Williams will be on my streaming radar in Week 6, when the Chiefs face the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs through the first five games.

Devontae Booker of the New York Giants also should be added in all leagues. With Saquon Barkley expected to miss at least two weeks, Booker becomes a plug in and play fantasy option when he gets a good matchup.

The Giants face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Booker will be a low-end RB2 or flex play in leagues with at least 14 teams until Barkley returns.

WIDE RECEIVER

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was among the players I said should be added to fantasy teams in Week 5.

He rewarded his stock owners with 10 catches for 189 yards in a breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

I believe Toney has great season-long appeal and could find his way into WR2 streaming territory in the second half. This young playmaker should be added in all leagues.

TIGHT END

David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns is my favorite tight end on this week's waiver wire. Njoku torched the Los Angeles Chargers for seven catches for 149 yards and a score in Week 5.

He should continue to be a big part of the Browns game plan going forward.

Njoku is likely a touchdown or bust play for the rest of the season, but his last game shows his breakout potential. Add him to your roster if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
