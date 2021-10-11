Independence High School student arrested for having gun on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence High School was placed on lockdown and a student was arrested for having a gun on campus on Oct. 7, according to the Kern High School District.

Around 4:15 p.m. multiple students from IHS called the dean’s office to report that a student was on campus with a gun, according to KHSD. As soon as reports came in, the Kern High School District Police Department sent officers to the campus and the home of the student.

Officers did not locate the student on campus but found the student at home, according to KHSD. The student was in possession of a weapon and was arrested.

The lockdown was lifted when the district and police determined there was no threat to the campus and IHS administration notified parents.

“We consider the students who reported this incident to be true heroes. We encourage parents and families to continue to encourage their students to report any suspicious behavior or threats to the school administration, said KHSD. “Together we all have the same goal of making our schools a safe environment for students to thrive.”

This is the third arrest involving guns and gun threats in the last week in Bakersfield.

