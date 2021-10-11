CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, OH

County's largest agency hikes some caseworkers’ pay 25% to address staffing 'emergency'

By Bill Cieslewicz
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hamilton County's largest government agency is hiking pay up to 25% in some cases to address a critical staffing need. The impacts of the pandemic include a nationwide employee shortage across many occupations, including at the Hamilton County Job and Family Services. This is adversely impacting Children’s Services front-line caseworkers, whose primary job is to assess and ensure child safety. The agency is not getting enough new applicants for these positions. As a result, caseworkers are facing especially high caseloads, leading to further departures.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati Business Courier

Clermont County commissioners approve land bank

Clermont County has strengthened its ability to address distressed properties, improve safety and elevate quality of life. Its board of county commissioners last week voted to create the Clermont County Land Bank. The quasi-government entity would work to return derelict, abandoned and non-tax producing properties back to the market by remediating issues that make them undesirable.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Fifth Third donating $20 million to Cincinnati neighborhood

Fifth Third Bank has committed to a massive $20 million investment to a Cincinnati neighborhood as part of a $180 million neighborhood investment program. Downtown Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the largest locally based bank and the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, made the commitment of up to $20 million to the Avondale Development Corp. Fifth Third will provide lending, investments and philanthropic support, including grants from the Fifth Third Foundation, to Avondale Development Corp., a nonprofit that leads residential and economic development in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caseworkers#Government Agency#Fairs#Advertising#Family Services#Children S Services#Jfs
Cincinnati Business Courier

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - October 1, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (5)
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy