County's largest agency hikes some caseworkers’ pay 25% to address staffing 'emergency'

Hamilton County's largest government agency is hiking pay up to 25% in some cases to address a critical staffing need. The impacts of the pandemic include a nationwide employee shortage across many occupations, including at the Hamilton County Job and Family Services. This is adversely impacting Children’s Services front-line caseworkers, whose primary job is to assess and ensure child safety. The agency is not getting enough new applicants for these positions. As a result, caseworkers are facing especially high caseloads, leading to further departures.