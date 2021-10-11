CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden Addresses Racism Controversy in Press Conference

 3 days ago
Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last week, The Wall Street Journal published an article that revealed deeply unpleasant comments made by current Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in 2011, when he was working as a commentator for ESPN. In an email sent to Bruce Allen, then the president of Washington, DC’s NFL team. In his email, Gruden referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using racist imagery.

The response to the article was swift. “This is not the first racist comment that I’ve heard and it probably will not be the last,” Smith said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. “This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America.”

“I used a horrible way of explaining it,” Gruden admitted, but paused at going any further. “I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

Since then, more and more people around the NFL have weighed in on Gruden’s comments, including several Raiders players — who, based on comments made in this ESPN article, seem largely supportive of their coach. Gruden himself fielded questions on his past comments following the Raiders’ loss to the Bears on Sunday.

“All I can say is I’m not a racist,” Gruden said. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith.”

As The Athletic noted in its report on the press conference, Gruden did qualify his remarks. “But I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life,” he added. “I apologize again for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all.”

Gruden also said that he had not yet been contacted by the NFL itself about his remarks.

UPDATE: On Monday night, CBS Sports reported that Gruden had resigned as coach of the Raiders. This follows the publication of a New York Times report detailing homophobic and sexist language used in multiple emails he sent between 2010 and 2018.

Washington State
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
ESPN

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith's job in jeopardy after executive committee vote, sources say

DeMaurice Smith's time as executive director of the NFL Players Association could be coming to an end, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NFLPA's executive committee took a vote Tuesday night to determine whether Smith should be allowed to remain in the job he has held for the past 12 years, sources said. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-member committee would have kept Smith in the job, likely on a new three-year contract. However, the vote was evenly split at 7-7, sources said.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
Demaurice Smith
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
1051thebounce.com

Shannon Sharpe on Jon Gruden: ‘He Has A Racist Tongue’

Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe expressed his thoughts on the Jon Gruden email scandal, calling out higher-ups for not taking the racial tropes Gruden. Sharpe felt that the slurs against DeMaurice Smith were not taken seriously and that Gruden did not get into trouble until it was discovered that he also said offensive things about other minority groups.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
