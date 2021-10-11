CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, son donate bus to Let's Goat Buffalo after fire destroys old bus

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember Let's Goat Buffalo? It's a company that gives goats that can no longer live on farms a new home, and a new job clearing large areas of grass. We told you last month the bus that carries the goats caught on fire and was a total loss. While they were loading up for a two week job, Jennifer Zeitler noticed smoke and flames in the middle of the bus. They lost all their tools in the fire, but luckily no goats were hurt.

Community Policy