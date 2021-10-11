Father, son donate bus to Let's Goat Buffalo after fire destroys old bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the first sightings of a Woolly Bear Caterpillar in Western New York occurred Tuesday, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. The Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also commonly known as "woolly worms," Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted in Buffalo had a few black bands near its head, a wide middle section of brown and ended with black again. According to weather folklore, the more black on a woolly worm in the fall means a longer, colder, and possibly snowier winter to come. If there is more brown, that's a sign of a mild winter.

