Father, son donate bus to Let's Goat Buffalo after fire destroys old bus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember Let's Goat Buffalo? It's a company that gives goats that can no longer live on farms a new home, and a new job clearing large areas of grass. We told you last month the bus that carries the goats caught on fire and was a total loss. While they were loading up for a two week job, Jennifer Zeitler noticed smoke and flames in the middle of the bus. They lost all their tools in the fire, but luckily no goats were hurt.www.wgrz.com
Comments / 0