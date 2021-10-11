These Are the 12 Best Products From The Derm-Beloved Brand La Roche-Posay

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When shopping for beauty products, you can choose based on your main concerns, whether that's discoloration, dehydration, acne, the list goes on. Some concerns get more industry attention than others, though, and lately, more and more brands have set out to highlight how the needs of BIPOC have gone largely ignored in the beauty space. More than that, they're setting out to create innovative formulas to help fill the gaps. One such brand, Eadem, channeled its efforts into developing Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum (Buy it, $68, eadem.co), a formula specifically made to target dark spots on melanin-rich skin. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO