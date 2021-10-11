CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

These Are the 12 Best Products From The Derm-Beloved Brand La Roche-Posay

By Melanie Rud
Byrdie
 4 days ago

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. It’s admittedly hard for any skincare brand to distinguish itself in a market where there are zillions of brands—and more...

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Best Hair Growth Vitamins: Top Supplements For Longer Hair & To Prevent Hair Loss

What’s up with people’s tresses? Do they have thin, flat hair that takes forever for them to grow, or are they struggling with bald patches? They might want to try supplements designed for these concerns. Supplements can be helpful if the problem is caused by something other than genetics and age-related changes in body chemistry.
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

10 DHC Products That Are Absolutely Worth Trying

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. K-beauty may get all the buzz, but Japanese beauty and skincare brands deserve equal attention. Of the many J-beauty brands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

A New Derm-Backed Study Names This Ingredient as the Best for Hydrating and Strengthening Skin

If you’ve ever been to a dermatologist, your doctor may have conjured the image of a brick wall to describe your skin’s barrier. In this apt metaphor, the "bricks" are microscopic skin cells filled with keratin, natural moisturizers, cholesterol, and ceramides. This wall of cells plays a crucial role in protecting your body against environmental stressors, pathogens, and sun damage. But if you want your skin barrier to protect you, you have to protect it.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Clinique’s Dark Spot Corrector Is the Brightening Serum of Our Dreams

Unfortunately for me, picking my skin, especially on my arms, is a form of anxious meditation. What’s left is even more anxiety—counterintuitive, I know—and a constellation of red bumps that will eventually turn brown, thanks to something I’m all too familiar with: hyperpigmentation. If you’re unfamiliar with that pesky little word, A: I envy you and B: it’s a term used to generally describe areas of the skin that appear darker than your regular complexion. Occurring in small patches or even larger areas, hyperpigmentation can affect your entire body—not just your face.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Best Products#Oily Skin#Clean Skin
MindBodyGreen

Does Skin Care Micro-Dosing Actually Work? We Got The Details From Derms

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In the past few weeks, skin care micro-dosing has cannonballed into the beauty zeitgeist. While we're long past the "more is more" mentality—slapping on skin care formulas with abandon and stripping your skin raw in the process—it seems beauty fans are sprinting in the complete other direction, using formulas with teeny-tiny concentrations (or "micro-doses") to gently train their skin without breaking ties with barrier health. A gentle nudge rather than a full-on bulldoze.
SKIN CARE
Telegraph

Five of the best brands for folk-inspired tops

The perfect midpoint between a striped cotton shirt and a frothy floral top, the peasant blouse is an underestimated wardrobe hero, perfect for autumn. Go full ’70s and wear yours with flared cords and stacked heels, or pair with straight jeans and suede loafers for a low-key look. Either way, these brands should be top of your list.
APPAREL
Shape Magazine

This Brand Launched with a Single, Dark Spot-Eradicating Product

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When shopping for beauty products, you can choose based on your main concerns, whether that's discoloration, dehydration, acne, the list goes on. Some concerns get more industry attention than others, though, and lately, more and more brands have set out to highlight how the needs of BIPOC have gone largely ignored in the beauty space. More than that, they're setting out to create innovative formulas to help fill the gaps. One such brand, Eadem, channeled its efforts into developing Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum (Buy it, $68, eadem.co), a formula specifically made to target dark spots on melanin-rich skin. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

A Derm Says These Are the Best Moisturizers Under $16

When you think of highly effective moisturizers, your skin type (as in oily, dry, or combination) is certainly a factor, as is figuring out the formula and ingredients that keep your skin barrier super happy (hello, hyaluronic acid). And cost is worth weighing seeing as prices range, but it’s not uncommon to see products in this category go for high double, sometimes triple, figures. Given this, you’d be right to assume that a good moisturizer is going to cost more than what you’d likely spend at the drugstore. Here’s a little insider intel for you, though: Some of the best moisturizers under $16 are not only affordable, but awesome.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Byrdie

How to Stop a Zit From Forming, According to Derms

So, you woke up feeling as if a behemoth of a zit had formed somewhere on your face. But when you ran over to the mirror to look, there was nothing in sight. We’ve all been there—such is the reality of underground cystic zits. And while we’ve all likely made...
SKIN CARE
temptalia.com

Best Products of the Week | Vol. 314

Hope your weekend is starting off on the right note! Every Saturday, I like to share the top 10 products from the last week of reviews. It’s a nice way to highlight what reviews have been published recently. Similarly, I love reading–and I know others enjoy sharing!–their own “week in review” when it comes to what makeup/beauty products they may have used and/or enjoyed.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Why We’re Running To Try The First Skin-Care Launch From This Beloved Black-Owned Brand

BIPOC-founded Juvia’s Place is famous for its highly inclusive makeup, which comes in an impressive array of rich, beautifully pigmented shades for all skin tones — and in epic packaging to boot. Now, lo and behold, the brand is officially making its first foray into skin care with its brand-new, aptly named line: Juvia’s Skin. The thoughtfully designed, 12-piece collection is solution-oriented and backed by a powerhouse blend of high-performance botanicals and ingredients proven to really work. Just like their makeup, the coveted new collection is ultra high-quality and made for all skin types and tones, with accessible price points ranging from $16 to $45. Take it from us: There’s not one product in this line that’s just meh — each one is truly excellent in its own way. Get the lowdown on each skin care gem, ahead.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

The 13 Best Wrinkle Creams for Men

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Even if you don’t yet have wrinkles, you still need a wrinkle-fighting cream just as much as your furrowed friends....
SKIN CARE
92.9 NIN

The Best Plant-Based Products of the Week, From The Editors of The Beet

There's never been a better time to try to go plant-based with more and more delicious products hitting the shelves every week. First, you had Impossible and Beyond Burgers, then we got to try vegan or plant-based chicken, tunafish, and now every type of item you could ever yearn for, from vegan cheese to plant-based meals that get delivered or that you can buy at the store. Here, we taste and recommend our favorite healthy snacks, sips, and sauces, along with not-so-healthy indulgences. What to buy? If you're trying to eat more plant-based and follow a healthy diet, the choices are endless.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

For Accessories Brands, Content Trumps Product

PARIS — Excitement reached a crescendo with the return of physical Paris catwalks last week, but off the runways the accessories market wasn’t as quick to come back alive. For accessories brands, which can’t take advantage of the much-loved catwalk format, there was less inclination to go back to business-as-usual and more willingness to rethink the way they do business.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

These Are the 15 Best Conditioners for Men's Hair

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. In the men's beauty and grooming space, we spend a lot of time simply trying to convince guys to use...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

10 best sustainable sports brands: From running shoes to leggings and sports bras

The world is getting warmer – and it’s becoming increasingly important to make sustainable choices in our daily lives.Thinking about the clothes you wear is one of the ways you can do this – including what you wear while you’re exercising. So, how do you find sportswear that supports your running as well as the environment?You’ll be pleased to know there are now plenty of choices for the sustainability-conscious runner.To help you find the best products, we’ve tested items from across the market – from socks to shorts, tops to trainers – during our long runs, sprint sessions and gym...
APPAREL
Byrdie

21 Fun And Unique Pearl Jewelry Styles To Shop ASAP

We can’t blame you if you avoided pearl jewelry in your adolescent years. Admittedly, they often came with dated elements: Ultra-long strands, knots and tassels, unexciting studs and beads that were largely the same size and shape. Now, the best pearl jewelry styles come from both the established and emerging contemporary jewelry designers who have given the look an update.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy