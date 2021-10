The price of bitcoin has risen to a new six-month high on Friday morning, spurred on by a report that the announcement of an exchange-traded fund is imminent.The cryptocurrency is now trading at just under $60,000 – less than $5,000 away from its all-time high – having risen by nearly 40 per cent since the start of October.Ethereum (ether) has also seen significant gains in recent days, rising by more than 5 per cent over the last 24 hours.Dogecoin also shot up by nearly 10 per cent on Thursday after Elon Musk once again tweeted his support for it....

