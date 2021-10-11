CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Group of Thornton Park properties go on the market

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmQX7_0cNtzghK00
Lake Eola Park, Orlando Lake Eola Park, Orlando (GABRIEL HOLT)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A group of properties in downtown’s Thornton Park neighborhood have hit the market.

Veranda at Washington St. LLC wants to sell a cluster of five buildings near the northeast corner of Washington Street and Summerlin Avenue for $3.1 million.

The owner is looking to sell the properties, which feature historical protections from the city, in one transaction, property broker Sam Gaslin with 4Acre Commercial Real Estate told Orlando Business Journal.

The owner wants to transition out of operations on the site and seeks a buyer who would use the properties for similar uses. To see the listing, click here.

Read: Is hurricane season over?

See a map of the properties below:

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Aquatica Orlando announces new waterslide, Reef Plunge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aquatica Orlando announced it will be plunging into 2022 with a brand new waterslide, Reef Plunge. The water park said guests will slide through eye-catching translucent cutouts and rings, and twists and turns though over 330 feet of fiberglass, zooming past a vibrant array of marine life in the new dynamic habitat.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
53K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy