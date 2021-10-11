Group of Thornton Park properties go on the market

Lake Eola Park, Orlando Lake Eola Park, Orlando (GABRIEL HOLT)

A group of properties in downtown’s Thornton Park neighborhood have hit the market.

Veranda at Washington St. LLC wants to sell a cluster of five buildings near the northeast corner of Washington Street and Summerlin Avenue for $3.1 million.

The owner is looking to sell the properties, which feature historical protections from the city, in one transaction, property broker Sam Gaslin with 4Acre Commercial Real Estate told Orlando Business Journal.

The owner wants to transition out of operations on the site and seeks a buyer who would use the properties for similar uses. To see the listing, click here.

See a map of the properties below:

