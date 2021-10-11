CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey Edwards Will Eventually Work On AEW Console Game, Is Solely Focused On Elite GM For Now

Aubrey Edwards wants to start working on the console video game for AEW, but there is still work to be done on Elite General Manager. AEW Games released their first wrestling-based video game this year with the mobile-exclusive AEW: Elite General Manager. Aubrey Edwards, AEW senior official, is the head of the project for the mobile release and continues to work to facilitate the growth of the game, through DLC releases like the Season Of Punk season pass that is currently available.

