Audio Plugin Deals has announced a sale on Sequel by BeatSkillz, a vintage drum instrument featuring a large collection of sounds from ’80s drum machines. SEQUEL is a Sampling Drum Machine with a vintage vibe (Virtual Instrument Plugin). The plugin comes with a big library of the famous 80s drum machine found on countless hit records from the 80s and is still used as standard today. Not only is SEQUEL a drum sampler, but it also included an 8 part sequencer, where you can sequence not only the drum hits but also sequence pitch, levels, and note length per step.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO