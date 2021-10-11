Breaking: Liverpool's Curtis Jones Once Again On England U21 Bench

Curtis Jones has been placed on the bench for England's U21 match against Andorra tonight.

Dropped again?

The Liverpool midfielder has been impressive for the past few weeks. Having two man of the match performances.

This is not the first time Jones has been benched for England U21. He has been out of favour for Lee Carsley.

Jones has been getting first team opportunities at Liverpool in recent weeks due the injuries of Thiago and Keita. He has certainly made most of them though.

He was outstanding against Porto in the Champions League and was the only player to really turn up against Brentford.

With a talented team in the U21s, Jones is finding it hard to be a constant starter.

Jones deserves to start. Simple as that really. The lad has been a standout performer in a world class Liverpool team on many occasion.

To not get into this England U21 team is absolutely ridiculous really. Although their midfield is brilliant, Curtis Jones is definitely the best they have got.

I hope this constant benching of Curtis doesn't have a negative impact on him and he uses it for motivation to become even better. That's what the best do

Luckily Jones has time on his hands. He's got plenty of opportunities to prove his point and maybe even start to get into England's first team.

He has shown in the Liverpool team when he IS called upon. He is ready and waiting. Rarely letting us down.

