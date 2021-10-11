CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

MSF: US must stop hoarding excess COVID-19 vaccine doses

MSF USA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSF calls on US government to publicly commit to monthly COVID-19 vaccine redistribution targets by the end of October. “Despite its claim to be a global leader on COVID-19, the US is hoarding nearly 500 million excess COVID-19 vaccine doses—more than any other country,” said Dr. Carrie Teicher, director of programs at MSF-USA. “It’s reckless and dangerous for the US and other high-income countries to be sitting on excessive stocks of COVID-19 vaccines while others—including in many places where MSF is battling surges of COVID-19—are desperate to provide their most vulnerable people with even their first dose. The longer people everywhere remain unprotected, the more lives will be lost and the more likely it is that new and potentially deadlier variants will take hold. The US must immediately make public and concrete commitments to redistribute excess COVID-19 vaccines globally if it truly wants to end this pandemic.”

www.doctorswithoutborders.org

Comments / 0

Related
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The vaccine is more harmful than the coronavirus itself’ — How one floundering Ohio lawyer played the right wing circuit and turned disinformation into a lucrative business

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In one of dozens of recent media appearances, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz was claiming that coronavirus vaccines were more harmful than...
OHIO STATE
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msf#Covid 19 Vaccines#Hoarding#Msf Usa#Pfizer Biontech
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

First nurse to get COVID-19 vaccine receives Pfizer booster dose

An intensive care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center who was the first in the country to roll up her sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine received her booster today. Sandra Lindsay made history in December of 2020 when she received the first Food and Drug Administration-approved Pfizer vaccine in New Hyde Park.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Sweden: Half dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended as a booster dose

Moderna vaccines (Spikevax) contain more active substance, mRNA, than Pfizer’s vaccine, which can have a more powerful effect on the immune system. The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends that the regions in Sweden give half a dose of Moderna’s vaccine to those who are vaccinated with a supplemental dose: people living in special housing for the elderly (SÄBO), people with home care or home care decided by the municipality and everyone who is 80 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WDEL 1150AM

Booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine: What's the difference?

Booster shots of COVID-19 and third doses of the vaccine aren't to be confused. While both have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for certain populations and certain vaccines, knowing the difference is critical. Booster shots--Pfizer only. The Centers for Disease Control has separated its recommendations into...
PHARMACEUTICALS
whbl.com

Morocco plans to administer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs. (Reporting by Ahmed...
WORLD
MercuryNews

Editorial: Newsom must stop COVID-19 mixed messages

It’s easy to think Gov. Gavin Newsom did the right thing Oct. 1 when he announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate for school students and staff members. Give the governor credit for getting the concept right. But closer scrutiny reveals a decidedly mixed message of the kind that Californians have come to expect from Newsom on matters dealing with the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

U.S. administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 394,690,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday and distributed 478,362,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSF USA

MSF: US must urge hold-out governments to stop blocking “TRIPS waiver”

Dr. Sharmila Shetty, vaccines medical advisor for MSF’s Access Campaign, said today:. “In the year that has passed since India and South Africa first tabled the landmark ‘TRIPS waiver’ in an effort to increase people’s access to COVID-19 medical tools, tragically over 3.6 million people have died from COVID-19. “The...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

FDA to hold meetings on COVID-19 booster doses, vaccines for children

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration will hold three committee meetings this month on COVID-19 booster shots and vaccines for children. The FDA announced Friday the two advisory committee meetings on the Jannsen and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and one related to Pfizer's anticipated request to the FDA to amend its emergency use authorization request to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine on children, 5-11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

A million Mainers have gotten at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

More than 1 million Mainers have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, a milestone that came after a rush early in the year and a summer lull with cases now raging mostly among the state’s unvaccinated population. As of Tuesday, 1,000,500 Mainers had received at least one vaccine...
MAINE STATE
World Health Organization

Interim statement on booster doses for COVID-19 vaccination

WHO, with support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, continues to review the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). This statement reflects the current understanding of vaccine performance and supply, as of the time of update.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy