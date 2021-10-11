Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'
Halsey is offering an honest look at their ever-changing body. The 27-year-old singer performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, less than three months after giving birth to their first baby, Ender Ridley, on July 14. In an Instagram post on Monday, Halsey shared a gallery of photos showcasing their postpartum body to clear up misconceptions and societal expectations after being told "how good I looked" after the SNL gig.people.com
