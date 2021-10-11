Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'

Setting the record straight. Halsey clapped back at the “illusion” that their postpartum body has bounced back nearly three months after giving birth. “I did [Saturday Night Live] two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” the singer, 27, captioned a Monday, October 11, Instagram slideshow, referencing their Saturday, October 9, performance with Kim Kardashian guest hosting. “That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO