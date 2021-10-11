CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey is offering an honest look at their ever-changing body. The 27-year-old singer performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, less than three months after giving birth to their first baby, Ender Ridley, on July 14. In an Instagram post on Monday, Halsey shared a gallery of photos showcasing their postpartum body to clear up misconceptions and societal expectations after being told "how good I looked" after the SNL gig.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Halsey shows off stretch marks, says ‘SNL’ look was wardrobe and lighting

Halsey isn’t giving in to the pressures of snapback culture. The “Without Me” singer, who gave birth to their first child in July, expressed how important it was for fans to know that while they may have looked like they were back in tip-top shape for their “Saturday Night Live” performance over the weekend, it wasn’t the result of any hardcore postpartum workout.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Halsey Shares Pics of Postpartum Body, Stretch Marks After Appearing on SNL in Tight Bodysuit

Halsey is getting real about their postpartum body after their Saturday Night Live performances on October 9. The artist took to Instagram on Monday, October 11, to get candid about the way she looked onstage versus reality. “The body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job,” they said in a lengthy Instagram post. “I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
US Magazine

Shenae Grimes-Beech Shows ‘Glorious’ Postpartum Body 2 Months After Giving Birth: Photo

Happy and healed! Shenae Grimes-Beech is working out again nearly two months after giving birth to son Kingsley. “Today I start my postpartum fitness journey,” the 90210 alum, 31, captioned a Tuesday, October 5, Instagram Story mirror selfie in a sports bra, shorts and tennis shoes. “But before I do, I wanna celebrate this body I’m in RIGHT NOW because she has done a glorious thing.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Halsey Shows Postpartum Body After ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance: I’m Not ‘Superhuman’

Setting the record straight. Halsey clapped back at the “illusion” that their postpartum body has bounced back nearly three months after giving birth. “I did [Saturday Night Live] two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” the singer, 27, captioned a Monday, October 11, Instagram slideshow, referencing their Saturday, October 9, performance with Kim Kardashian guest hosting. “That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Exercise#Hbo Max#Snl
94.5 PST

Halsey Will ‘Never’ Get Their ‘Pre-Baby Body Back,’ And She Doesn’t Want To

Halsey is opening up about their body and how it has changed since giving birth. The hit-maker shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after noticing people commenting about their body following a performance on Saturday Night Live. In particular, people were commending her (Halsey uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) for how good she looked in a black bodysuit during their performance of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Fleetwood Mac Legend Joins Halsey for Surprise Collaboration

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live may have been largely focused on Kim Kardashian's hosting debut, but musical guest Halsey also brought down the house. The singer even got some help from Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham, who played the guitar during her performance of "Darling." Earlier in the episode, Halsey performed another song, "I am not a woman, I'm a god," from their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
TV & VIDEOS
at40.com

Halsey Hits Back At People Commenting On Their Post-Baby Body

Halsey returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (October 9) for the fourth time. Though the pop star has served as host once before, this time Halsey was the evening's musical guest. They performed 'I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God' and 'Darling' off their recent album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYS Music

Halsey Surprises SNL Audience With Lindsey Buckingham

Halsey performed two songs on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, with influencer and reality star Kim Kardashian West as host. The episode’s cold open depicted the Facebook whistleblower hearing, with an appearance from Pete Davidson as Tom from Myspace. Last week, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen alleged that the company’s properties “harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy.”
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Halsey just shared an incredibly powerful message about their postpartum body - ‘My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time’

American singer and songwriter Halsey has spoken out on Instagram about the pressure on women to “bounce back” straight after giving birth. After their appearance on Saturday Night Live they felt strongly about breaking down the work that went into creating their amazing outfit, adding that it was a “weird feeling” to have fans tell them how great they looked on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Halsey's First Performance Met With Both Praise and Audio Complaints

Haley brought material from their new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power to SNL to mixed reviews. Halsey went all out for the first Saturday Night Live performance, but some perceived audio mixing issues sparked complaints on Twitter. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter delivered a rendition of their epic and bombastic track "I am not woman, I'm a god." Its powerful production seemed to overpower the vocal mix at points, to no fault of Halsey's.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy