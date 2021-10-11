CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lompoc, CA

Sheriff’s investigation underway after barricaded man is killed by Lompoc police

By Travis Schlepp
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz8dd_0cNtz3YM00

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police shooting that left a man dead Saturday evening in Lompoc.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue in Lompoc. Police initially responded for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When Lompoc police arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to surrender.

"Officers surrounded the residence," said Lompoc Police Department Sergeant Vincent Magallon.

Lompoc residents near the scene were told to shelter in place while law enforcement responded.

Police fired on the man after he allegedly came to the door and pointed a handgun at three officers. The officers opened fired and the man was killed by their gunfire. The officers were uninjured.

Lompoc's chief of police, Joseph Mariani, requested an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. It is usually standard procedure for an outside law enforcement service to investigate any shootings involving local law enforcement.

The Lompoc Police Department will continue to investigate the original assault case as well as the administrative side of the shooting investigation.

The identity of the man killed by police has not yet been released. The officers who fired on the man have also yet to be identified.

Sergeant Magallon said this is the second officer-involved shooting of 2021.

The post Sheriff’s investigation underway after barricaded man is killed by Lompoc police appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mariani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Police Shooting#Sheriff#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc Police ask residents to shelter-in-place, officer-involved-shooting investigation underway

LOMPOC, Calif. One man is dead and investigations into an officer-involved-shooting and an assault with a deadly weapon are underway in Lompoc. It appears the shooting took place inside a home. The gunfire lead to a shelter-in-place order early Saturday night. Residents near the 700 block of Cypress Avenue received the alert. Police will release The post Lompoc Police ask residents to shelter-in-place, officer-involved-shooting investigation underway appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy