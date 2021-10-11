CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Olympian calls for ban on countries where LGBTQ+ people are punished by death

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • Tom Daley said he wants to make it his “mission” to oust countries that punish gay people with the death penalty from the Olympic Games.
  • There are at least 11 countries worldwide where LGBTQ+ people can face the death penalty.
  • They include Afghanistan, Brunei, Iran, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, according to Human Dignity Trust.

British Olympian Tom Daley is calling for all countries where being gay is punishable by death to be banned from competing in or hosting the Olympic Games.

While accepting the Sport Award at the 2021 Attitude Awards last week, Daley noted that at least 10 countries with the death penalty against LGTBQ+ people are still allowed to compete in the international games.

“These past Olympic Games, there were more out LGBT athletes than any of the previous Olympics combined, which is a great step forward. Yet there are still 10 countries that punish being gay with death that were still allowed to compete in the Olympic Games,” Daley said.

“I want to make it my mission over the next, well, hopefully before the Paris Olympics in 2024, to make it so that the countries that criminalize and punishable by death for LGBT people are not allowed to compete at the Olympic Games,” he said.

“For those 10 countries where you can’t be yourself, they should not be allowed to compete in the Olympic Games, or definitely not allowed to host an Olympic Games,” he added.

Daley, who won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games, also criticized FIFA for deciding to hold the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where gay people face harsh laws and the death penalty is a legal possibility.

There are at least 11 countries worldwide where lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual people can face the death penalty. They include Afghanistan, Brunei, Iran, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, according to Human Dignity Trust.

