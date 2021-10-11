CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinema's office denies report that she wants to cut $100B in climate spending

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
 3 days ago
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s office is denying a report that the Arizona Democrat wants to cut $100 billion in climate-related money from Democrats’ spending bill.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Sinema is seeking to cut that amount in spending from a proposal that's packed with key elements of President Biden 's agenda.

John LaBombard, a spokesperson for Sinema, denied the report in a Twitter post Friday.

“Neither Senator Sinema nor our office have requested or demanded such cuts, nor have we ever heard of any such demands. Once again, the NY Times relies on anonymous sources and gets it flat wrong. Do better,” he tweeted.

Reached by The Hill via email on Monday, he reiterated the denial, saying, “The NYT report was completely inaccurate.”

LaBombard did not respond to The Hill’s questions about whether Sinema wants to cut any climate spending or whether she does not support some elements of the package's climate proposals.

Sinema has recently expressed support for tackling climate change, telling The Arizona Republic, “We know that a changing climate costs Arizonans. And right now, we have the opportunity to pass smart policies to address it.”

With the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t lose a single vote on their spending bill, making moderates like Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) critical to helping the legislation advance.

The proposal is expected to enact major climate measures aimed at reducing global warming through investments in clean energy, electric vehicles and fees on methane emissions. Manchin has already raised concerns about the legislation's climate measures.

#Changing Climate#Climate Change#Democrats#The New York Times#Arizonans#Senate
Washington Post

Democrats negotiate over whether to shoot themselves in the foot

There’s an eternal debate in Washington about how much policy matters to politics, one that reemerges in slightly different forms. Does passing a bill with popular provisions really help you win elections? Do you get punished for passing something unpopular? Does the detailed substance of policies matter, or is the political battle over them just a contest of spin?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

‘Stop obstructing’: Soros-funded group protests Sinema at Boston Marathon over $3.5T spending bill

A progressive political action group, funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, protested Sen. Kyrsten Sinema at the Boston Marathon on Monday. The Green New Deal Network (GNDN), a coalition of 15 groups such as the Sunrise Movement and MoveOn.org, targeted the Arizona Democrat over her opposition to President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
