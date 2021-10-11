Sinema's office denies report that she wants to cut $100B in climate spending

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s office is denying a report that the Arizona Democrat wants to cut $100 billion in climate-related money from Democrats’ spending bill.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Sinema is seeking to cut that amount in spending from a proposal that's packed with key elements of President Biden 's agenda.

John LaBombard, a spokesperson for Sinema, denied the report in a Twitter post Friday.

“Neither Senator Sinema nor our office have requested or demanded such cuts, nor have we ever heard of any such demands. Once again, the NY Times relies on anonymous sources and gets it flat wrong. Do better,” he tweeted.

Reached by The Hill via email on Monday, he reiterated the denial, saying, “The NYT report was completely inaccurate.”

LaBombard did not respond to The Hill’s questions about whether Sinema wants to cut any climate spending or whether she does not support some elements of the package's climate proposals.

Sinema has recently expressed support for tackling climate change, telling The Arizona Republic, “We know that a changing climate costs Arizonans. And right now, we have the opportunity to pass smart policies to address it.”

With the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t lose a single vote on their spending bill, making moderates like Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) critical to helping the legislation advance.

The proposal is expected to enact major climate measures aimed at reducing global warming through investments in clean energy, electric vehicles and fees on methane emissions. Manchin has already raised concerns about the legislation's climate measures.