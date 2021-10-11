CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Southwest says surge of flight cancelations had nothing to do with vaccinations

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZgPe_0cNtys5100

Southwest Airlines is pushing back against talk that this weekend’s schedule troubles were tied to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The airline cancelled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, leading to frustrated passengers and nervous investors. (The stock is down about 2% Monday.) However, despite whispers it was due to a labor demonstration by the pilot’s union, which is opposing the company’s COVID vaccine mandate, Southwest says the problems were due to “disruptive weather” and air traffic control “issues”.

No other carriers saw delays or cancellations anywhere close to Southwest’s numbers, however.

Southwest, on Sunday, cancelled 1,124 flights, according to flight-tracker service FlightAware. On Monday, that number was down to 363 – an improvement, but still considerably more than any other major U.S. carrier.

Southwest’s pilots have asked the courts to block the carrier’s vaccination mandate, saying it has violated terms of the Railway Labor Act, which oversees airline-union relations. That, combined with the many cancellations, led to speculation that there were excessive sick calls this weekend. The pilot’s union, though, said that was not the case.

“We can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions,” the pilots union said in a statement Saturday.

Southwest had previously warned of forthcoming flight schedule cuts, saying in August that it continued to struggle with staffing issues and was attempting to better align its employee operations.

Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 5, however, those daily cuts were only expected to average 162 flights per day.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Vaxxinity CEO says the U.S. needs more vaccine options

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even before the pandemic, Mei Mei Hu had a mission to democratize health. Prior to 2020, her company Vaxxinity, formerly Covaxx, was focused on developing a vaccine for Alzheimer’s but quickly reallocated some of its resources to addressing the pressing issue of COVID-19 as the virus spread around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

U.S. will allow vaccinated travelers to enter on Nov. 8

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8, a White House official said, a move that will expand travel options for those who’ve gotten their shots and clamp down on those who haven’t.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Covid#Flightaware#Zillow
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flights Appear To Be Getting Back To Normal After Operational Meltdown Stranded Thousands Of Passengers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things appear to be getting back to normal at Southwest Airlines following an operational meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers. As of Tuesday, the airline has canceled 89 flights, or about 2% of its schedule. That follows hundreds of cancellations on Monday and nearly 2,000 cancellations over the weekend. The airline and its pilots have been clashing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and Southwest has confirmed staffing shortages.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off.Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling in sick to protest federal vaccination requirements.The airline, its pilots’ union and the Federal Aviation Administration denied that. “The weekend challenges were not a result of Southwest employee demonstrations,” Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said Monday.Still, Twitter posts claiming airline employees were “standing up to medical...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTHI

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Southwest slows flight cancellations after scratching 2,400 trips over previous 3 days

Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, or 2% of its schedule, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 other flights were running late. Southwest maintains that […]
TRAFFIC
KFOR

“I want to cry”: Oklahomans stranded, some internationally, after thousands of Southwest flights were canceled with little notice

Nexstar's own News Nation anchor Leland Vittert recently tweeted a mass sickout at the Federal Aviation Administration in Jacksonville started it all, and that sickout was done to protest a recent federal vaccine mandate. But the union that represents Southwest pilots released a statement on Saturday and Sunday refuting that claim.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy