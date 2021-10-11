Kim Kardashian Actually Did A Fantastic Job On ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Fans Were Happily Surprised

Kim Kardashian was featured on Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend and she actually did really well. Despite fans assumption that the socialite would not perform well, her opening monologue alone was worthy of praise and adoration.

With a plethora of business endeavors to promote, like her KWW Beauty line, her growing fashion brand SKIMS and her family’s new Hulu show, Kardashian prepared to grace the SNL stage.

The opening monologue mainly featured jabs at each member of her family, including almost ex-husband Kanye West. It also mentioned O.J. Simpson, the first Black man she ever met. When celebrities visit SNL it is not just the opening monologue they must face, but they are also highlighted within the sketches throughout the show.

This is not Kim’s first television appearance. The star has been featured in several films and popular television series like Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and CSI: New York. Nonetheless, fans know how difficult sketch comedy can be and many fans were a bit concerned to see the star tackle her biggest stage yet.

Kardashian assured the audience in her opening monologue that SNL’s mere 2 million viewers has nothing on her 253 million viewers on Instagram. The social media star did not disappoint throughout the show.

There were some cringe sketches like the Costco “Glitter Revolution” pop group her and two others formed. However, there were some gems within the show like her impression of her sister, Kourtney on “The People’s Kourt,” where their mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian make special appearances.

We gathered some of our favorite moments from Kim Kardashian’s SNL appearance and fan reactions to her surprisingly good performance. Check it out below.

1. Kim’s Monologue Was Actually Really Good

You try going up there on stage by your lonesome. It’s not a task for the weak, yet Kim proved to be resilient.

2. The People’s Kourt

Kim’s impersonation of Kourtney is absolutely perfect. There are mentions of Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker, Kanye West appears in court against “Kim.” Worth the watch.

3. Fans Are Shamefully Loving It

4. The Switch Sketch

After getting tired of their daily lives, Kim Kardashian West and Aidy Bryant make the ultimate switch. Hilarious.

5. Ate ‘Em Up

Go off Kim!

6. So Many Special Guests

This sketch felt natural for Kim. She plays a “bachelorette” in “The Dream Guy.” Chris Rock, John Cena, Blake Griffin, Tyler Cameron, Jessie Williams and Amy Schumer make an appearance.

7. A Whole New World

Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in this Aladdin inspired sketch.

8. Ladies Night Song

The ladies go out for the night. “Grown ass women in the club.”

9. Emmy-Worthy Writing

Fans say give the SNL writers their praises too.

10. Lots of Pink Moments

It’s safe to say Kim Kardashian slayed on SNL. She served a few of the cutest pink looks throughout the show.