Trump commemorates Ashli Babbitt's birthday: 'We must all demand justice'

Former President Donald Trump sent a prerecorded commemoration video to the family of the late Ashli Babbitt on her birthday, saying, "We must all demand justice," as they mourned the 35-year-old former Air Force veteran who was shot while trespassing in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Babbitt was killed by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd while she was attempting to climb through a broken doorway window and into the Speaker's Lobby during the riots at the Capitol earlier this year. Both Babbitt's family and the former president have called on the Justice Department to reopen its investigation after Byrd was exonerated.

"It is my great honor to address each of you gathered today to cherish the memory of Ashli Babbitt, a truly incredible person," Trump said in the video, which played at a ceremony for Babbitt on Sunday in Freeport, Texas .

"On that horrible day of Jan. 6, Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol. She was shot and tragically killed," Trump said. "Today would have been her birthday. Happy birthday, Ashli."

In his message, Trump said, "We renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt. I offer my unwavering support to Ashli's family and call on the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into her death on January 6."

Roughly two dozen attendees at the gathering in Freeport erupted in applause after the former president's message, the latest of his calls on the DOJ to reopen the investigation.

Byrd's lawyer, Mark Schamel, told the Washington Examiner in August that the SCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility chose to exonerate him, saying, "Every piece of evidence that is released further validates the lieutenant’s conduct."

The officer previously remained unidentified for his own safety, Capitol Police have said, noting, “this officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats.”

Babbitt's mother, Micki Witthoeft, said that she supports police but does not view USCP as police, claiming, "they serve the Congress. They were given powers by the Congress, the Congress doesn't have the right to give."

Witthoeft also said, "F*** off and die, Nancy Pelosi!" during her Sunday speech, prompting applause from attendees for the event.