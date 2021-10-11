CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Respect us or expect us': Andrew Jackson statue vandalized in front of White House

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago
The words "Expect Us" are spray painted on the base of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park as Indigenous and environmental activists protest in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

A statue of former President Andrew Jackson outside of the White House was vandalized Monday during a protest over a pipeline.

"Expect us" was written on the statue's base and part of a chant protesters shouted against a pipeline in Minnesota. The full chant, "respect us or expect us," protests Line 3 , which runs through lands owned by Indigenous tribes. According to the protesters' website , the concern is that the pipeline could spill and ruin some of the land Indigenous people use to farm.

Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830 , which took land away from the Natives and gave it to the states. The act led to the "Trail of Tears," in which approximately 4,000 Cherokees died as they were forced to vacate their land. Jackson was no longer the president during the Trail of Tears, though it was the direct enforcement of the Removal Act.

The protest was brought to the nation's capital on Columbus Day, which has become a contentious day for some, especially among Indigenous peoples, who view Christopher Columbus as a colonizer as opposed to a discoverer.

Les Begay, a member of Diné Nation, said it is important to focus on celebrating the Indigenous culture.

“Not honoring Indigenous peoples on this day just continues to erase our history, our contributions and the fact that we were the first inhabitants of this country,” Begay said.

President Joe Biden last week proclaimed Monday "Indigenous Peoples' Day," becoming the first president to do so.

"On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today," Biden said in his proclamation. "I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation."

Freedom for All
3d ago

Is this considered destruction of Federal property? Also seems a threat as well. Trail of tears was horrendous...but this cruel act has been repeated throughout history and wars. There have always been conquerors and conquests of losers. Native Americans have their own history of fighting other tribal nations with the. taking of land. enslavement and brutal killings and torture. Differences between USA and other countries Native Americans were given a choice too have.a nation inside our nation..With freedom to exist in both. I guess those who consider themselves as Patriots will be the ones conquered soon. We are not moving forward working to a better Nation, to many are looking backward with blinders on..seeing only the bad and wanting to change the past. NEWS FLASH past is behind the us all...what we do with the future is the priority for us all. Build on what is good. Respect can not be forced.

navypanda
3d ago

The mayors and governors who turned down the national guard are responsible for allowing this type of violence to continue in our country. We have local and state police, and the national guard. It is time to put a stop to the rioting and violence. Stand up and demand that these mayors, governors, and president do their job in making our communities, states, and nation safe places to live, work, and play. Vote out the weak politicians.

postmastergeneral
4d ago

So insurrection? Lock them up without bail for 8 months and put them in front of a bias judge.

The Guardian

Biden overrules Trump effort to keep White House files from 6 January panel

Joe Biden has blocked an attempt by former US president Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Biden authorized the National Archives, a government agency that holds records from Trump’s time in office, to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by a House of Representatives select committee investigating the riot.
POTUS
