This Black-Owned Bronx Gym Changed My Life. Now It Needs Help To Keep Its Doors Open
Keeping the gym open is more than about funds, it’s about providing the Bronx with the quality it deserves. The Bronx has been my home for the past two and half years. Since coming here, it hasn’t taken me too long to notice how neglected the Bronx is compared to the other boroughs. There is significantly limited access to healthy foods, bookstores and fitness facilities. However, there is an overwhelming amount of liquor stores, fast food restaurants and underserved neighborhoods.www.essence.com
