CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This Black-Owned Bronx Gym Changed My Life. Now It Needs Help To Keep Its Doors Open

By Celeste Polanco
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping the gym open is more than about funds, it’s about providing the Bronx with the quality it deserves. The Bronx has been my home for the past two and half years. Since coming here, it hasn’t taken me too long to notice how neglected the Bronx is compared to the other boroughs. There is significantly limited access to healthy foods, bookstores and fitness facilities. However, there is an overwhelming amount of liquor stores, fast food restaurants and underserved neighborhoods.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mexican couple owns NY farm that help feeds Bronx community

Martín and Gaudencia Rodriguez both grew up on farms in Mexico. Now they own a farm in Orange County, New York. Every Tuesday until the end of November, you can find them right on the Grand Concourse at GrowNYC’s Poe Park Greenmarket on E. 192st Street.   The Rodriguez family owns El Mimomex Farm; they’ve been married 32 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn Art Project Highlights Black, Latinx Artists’ Response To Social Injustice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful art project is underway in DUMBO. The goal is to bring the community together in the face of challenges so many have been facing. The project is called “Murals for the Movement,” and it winds through DUMBO. Local Black and Latinx artists are painting murals in response to social injustice. Marka 27’s piece is called “Back to the Essence, Brooklyn.” It’s a celebration of the African Diaspora. “We’re constantly looked at as victims throughout history,” he said. “People don’t really look at our strong heritage, our strengths, our beauty, our pride, our culture. We come from immense wealth in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Essence

We Got Real About Entrepreneurship During The 2021 Girls United Summit

We talked about it all — from self doubt to self-care to self-sufficiency. Sometimes being a Black woman entrepreneur can be tough. Of any racial and gendered group, we’re most likely to start a business , but statistics show we can struggle when it comes to having the resources needed to keep us afloat. This is why we knew we had to touch on entrepreneurship from Black women’s perspectives during our second annual Girls United Summit.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
1010WINS

Curtis Sliwa open to 'phasing out' Bronx Zoo: 'I don't think it serves a lot of these animals well'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa said he’s open to “phasing out” the Bronx Zoo and other zoos if he’s elected mayor. Sliwa told the Daily News Editorial Board in a report Wednesday that he’s concerned about the welfare of animals at the zoos but that he’d approach the issue on a “case-by-case” basis and “keep an open mind.”
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#The Bronx#Health And Safety#South Bronx
CBS New York

2 Young Girls Grabbed By Stranger Near East Village School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two young girls on their way to school were grabbed by a stranger in the East Village on Thursday morning. Police say around 8:30 a.m., a woman approached two 7-year-olds at Avenue B and East 12th Street, steps from their school. Witness Jacob Jones told CBS2 he saw the suspect with her arms around the kids. He says she let them go once the parents noticed. “That split second that they turned and talked to each other and the kids were behind them, when the lady came and, like, grabbed them,” he said. “She was huddled around trying to, like, force them in a way that the kids didn’t realize what was going on.” The girls were not hurt. Police say they are investigating and they’re still looking for the woman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

POST Houston is almost ready to open its doors

It’s been years since the downtown warehouse that was once the Barbara Jordan Post Office had a permanent resident. But the colossal shell of brutalist architecture just off I-45 is almost ready for its new era as POST Houston, a massive multipurpose complex incorporating a coworking space, arts center, food hall, rooftop garden and LiveNation venue in one.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Workouts
Essence

Meet Karen Smith, The Artist Teaching Black Women And Girls How To Be Metalsmiths

In 2019, Smith started her non-profit, We Wield the Hammer, a metalsmith training program for women and girls of African descent. When Karen Smith decided to travel to Senegal for a metalsmith apprenticeship, the self-taught metal artist didn’t realize how much she would have to overcome while in the West African country.
SOCIETY
New York Post

Mayoral hopeful Eric Adams talks tough against NYC shoplifting spike

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams declared his administration “won’t be sitting back” amid a spike in shoplifting that has emboldened thieves stripping some store shelves bare. The Democrat running to be the city’s next mayor is hoping a pro-law enforcement attitude will be kryptonite to people like the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-Year-Old Grazed By Bullet While Getting On Bus In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting in Harlem on Thursday left bullet holes in a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus. One of them grazed a young teenager’s head. Police said the victim was apparently ambushed at a bus stop, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. The M1 bus has scars on its front, where a pair of bullets struck it. Grazed by one shot was a 14-year-old, who police say was getting on the bus. “It looks intentional to me right now,” NYPD Inspector Peter Fiorillo said. “It just looks like there’s a direct from the shooter immediately to the victim and there’s no in between, there’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy