This Black-Owned Bronx Gym Changed My Life. Now It Needs Help To Keep Its Doors Open

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two young girls on their way to school were grabbed by a stranger in the East Village on Thursday morning. Police say around 8:30 a.m., a woman approached two 7-year-olds at Avenue B and East 12th Street, steps from their school. Witness Jacob Jones told CBS2 he saw the suspect with her arms around the kids. He says she let them go once the parents noticed. “That split second that they turned and talked to each other and the kids were behind them, when the lady came and, like, grabbed them,” he said. “She was huddled around trying to, like, force them in a way that the kids didn’t realize what was going on.” The girls were not hurt. Police say they are investigating and they’re still looking for the woman.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO