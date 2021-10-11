Bidens attend wedding of nephew to former Real Housewives cast member

The Bidens attended the wedding of their nephew to a former Real Housewives cast member, according to the White House.

Cuffe Owens, President Joe Biden’s nephew, was set to marry Meghan King, formerly of the popular television show Real Housewives of Orange County , at what the White House described Monday as “a small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens.”

Valerie is Biden’s younger sister. The wedding took place in Pennsylvania, a major presidential election battleground state where the president was born.

King had a previous five-year marriage to former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds, who was a center fielder for the Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds, playing from 1993 to 2010. The couple divorced in 2019 after having a daughter and two twin boys.

Owens is a lawyer in California.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Monday afternoon after a weekend in Wilmington, Delaware.

