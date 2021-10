Disruptive technologies are altering ways at workplaces and homes. From disruptive technology’s enormous bucket let’s pick up edge computing today. What is edge computing? It is a transition concerning acquiring, storing, and processing data. Edge computing places the control functions closer to the data source and allows data processing and decision-making functions to happen closer to the source. This disruptive technology is distributed and has an open IT architecture that features decentralized processing power, enabling mobile computing and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. In short, in edge computing, data does not have to be transmitted to a data center rather, it can be processed by the device itself or by a local computer or server.

